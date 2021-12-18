‘The Challenge’ Champ Reveals Fight With Co-Star Who Called Her a ‘B****’

The second season of the popular spinoff of “The Challenge,” “All Stars,” is halfway done already and the returning OGs have made some big moves in the house. Unfortunately, the 45-minute episodes on Paramount+ have meant that a lot of scenes didn’t make the final edit of the show and it seems as though one argument was left on the cutting room floor.

In a recent interview, Kendal Sheppard revealed that she got into a dispute with the winner of the challenge in the fourth episode, Casey Cooper, during which Casey called her a “b****.” According to her interview with Mike Lewis on the “Mike Lewis Podcast,” Kendal said the two got into it way back in the first episode of the show.

Kendal Said the Room She Was Staying in ‘Self-Imploded’ on Day 1 Following a Move That Casey Made

Kendal said she found it difficult to know sometimes who was aligned with who and she tried to do her homework before the season started. Even if cast members weren’t on shows together in the past, they might have traveled together or done appearances together, “So you really don’t know who all is tied,” she explained on the Mike Lewis Podcast.

She added that the alliances were a bit based on the rooms but mostly were divided between the upstairs and the downstairs. “My room self-imploded day one,” she revealed. In her room, there were six women: Kendal, Katie Cooley, Jasmine Reynaud, Jodi Weatherton, Casey and Leah Gillingwater.

“That first nomination, Casey… she’s smart, she’s very, very smart,” Kendal said. “I mean, she’s an accountant and I just felt like she was always moving us around like numbers… And I didn’t catch on to that for a while.” During the first nomination of the season, Kendal said Casey approached her and Katie and told them, “Okay, you’re welcome. I told Jodi to nominate me so that you guys are all safe so you’d better have my back.”

Kendal Said She Was ‘Really Upset’ by Casey’s Decision Because of Her Friendship With Leah

Kendal said she would have appreciated it if Casey had discussed it with her first because she was friends with Leah and by making that move, Casey was ensuring that Leah would be the house vote. “I was really upset,” Kendal said. “I didn’t know what to do,” and explained that she didn’t want to turn against Leah, who didn’t have many allies in the house.

Kendal said Katie wasn’t sure what to do either so Kendal said she proposed that one of them would vote for Leah and the other would vote for Casey to cancel out their votes. “I thought it was pretty smart,” Kendal said, but “Casey was less than thrilled cause we went and told both of them what we were doing.”

Kendal said she ended up having an argument with Casey during a night out afterward and “she called me a… she called me the b-word,” Kendal laughed. She said producers asked her a lot of questions about it so she thought it would be featured on the episode but it didn’t make the final edit. She said she wasn’t upset by it and maybe that’s why it wasn’t shown but that the two are “totally fine” today and it was just a result of the pressure from the game.

New episodes of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two drop on Paramount+ on Thursdays.

