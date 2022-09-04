The Challenge Cast Member Slams Co-Star: ‘I Don’t Respect That Man’

During the most recent episode of “The Challenge: USA,” a “Love Island” alum was eliminated and sent home. Cashay Proudfoot lost in the arena to Sarah Lacina, and it wasn’t the first time that either woman competed in an elimination this season.

In the third episode of the season, Cashay and her partner at the time, Domenick Abbate, were sent into the elimination and won. At that time, Dom made it very clear that he wasn’t pleased about getting paired with Cash and the “Love Island” alum has now hit back at her former co-star.

When the algorithm paired the two up, Dom shared in a confessional that he had been paired with several “Love Island” stars and was hoping to get someone “a little closer in the [maturity] level.” During their challenge, he said in a confessional, “Everything that comes out of her mouth drives me absolutely crazy.”

Afterward, Dom began telling some of his co-stars that he wanted to be put into elimination because he was ready and Cashay told him that wasn’t a good move. “Thank you for teaching me the game,” Dom said sarcastically before telling Cashay’s ex-boyfriend Cinco Holland Jr., “She’s so smart, that girl of yours. So smart.”

After Cash’s elimination from “The Challenge: USA,” she revealed that she didn’t have anything good to say about Dom and said he could “catch these hands.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cashay Said She Thought They Were Good After Their Elimination Win Until She Saw His Confessionals

As viewers might recall, Dom and Cash almost lost the elimination because Dom didn’t realize he had to plug the hole in his tank to slow down the water draining. However, Cash was quick enough at solving the puzzle that they were able to get the win before all the water drained.

In an exit interview with “Survivor” star Wendell Holland, Cashay said she spoke with Dom after their arena win and thought they were “good.” She added:

And then I watched the show back and hear how he was talking about me, and I just don’t appreciate it.

She told Wendell that she reached out to Dom on social media to say she didn’t appreciate his comments and that the “Survivor” star didn’t even give her a genuine apology. “I don’t have nothing nice to say about your friend,” she told Wendell.

Cashay Also Called Out Dom for a Tweet He Shared as the 3rd Episode Was Airing

In addition to Dom’s comments during the episode, Cashay also brought up a tweet that she didn’t like from Dom after the 3rd episode aired. The “Survivor” star wrote on Twitter that, “This win wouldn’t have happened without an assist from the stage from [Cinco].”

Cashay replied to her co-star, “Or without your partner who can work well under pressure with a steady hand while you didn’t do your literal main job which was to not let the water drain out…”

During her interview with Wendell, Cash explained:

It’s not even just that he was trash-talking me on the show in interviews, it’s the tweet of him like literally praising Cinco for our win. That I don’t f*** with. I just don’t respect that man.

“The Challenge: USA” airs on CBS on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio