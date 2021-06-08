When Will ‘The Challenge’ Season 37 Come Out? Is There a Release Date?

Now that “The Challenge: All Stars” has been released in its entirety on Paramount Plus, there’s been no new “Challenge” content for fans to enjoy, leaving many to wonder when we can expect to see the competition show back on our screens. Note: This article does not contain any spoilers for the cast or content of the 37th season.

Unfortunately, no release date has been provided at this time, although the 37th season will likely begin airing in the fall of 2021 if all goes well. That time frame was confirmed by “Double Agents” reunion host Vernon Davis, who closed out the reunion by saying, “Big thanks to the Challengers for hanging out. Tonight’s mission is complete. ‘The Challenge’ will be back with an all-new season later this year.”

In the past, MTV has managed to release two seasons in the same year, with a few months between a season’s finale and the next one’s premiere. For season 37, the timing will likely depend on whether production is able to maintain that schedule with the additional precautions in place for COVID-19. In 2020, “Total Madness” ended in mid-July and “Double Agents” premiered on December 9, five months later. If that schedule carries on this year, fans could expect to see the 37th season hit their screens by September or October.

Production Was Halted Early During Filming Because of a Positive COVID-19 Case But Has Since Resumed, Reports Said

One issue that may affect the timing of the release is that production of the show was rumored to have been halted for 10 days due to a positive COVID-19 case among the cast or crew. On April 26, reports from reliable spoiler accounts revealed that production was put on hold and the cast and crew had to return to quarantine after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

Ten days after that information was announced, on May 6, these same sources reported that filming had resumed, which likely meant that there were no other positive COVID-19 tests among the cast and crew.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup wrote that it was a cast member who tested positive for the virus after a few days of filming that they would likely have to be replaced on the show: “[The cast member] tested positive after [he/she] had already been in the Challenge House and had completed and filmed the first daily challenge,” the outlet wrote. “That’s especially problematic because [that person] was in close contact with many other cast members and crew.”

At the time, the outlet reported that the test came back positive five or six days into filming. No official announcement has been made at this time about the season or these reports. Since production was only halted for ten days, viewers can hope that the season’s premiere won’t be significantly delayed by that incident.

Some Major ‘Challenge’ Stars Have Revealed They Will Be Absent From the Season

Note: This section does not contain spoilers for cast members rumored to be on season 37 but addresses “Challenge” stars who have said they will not appear.

There are already some big names that will likely be absent from season 37, including two-time champion Wes Bergmann, who announced after “Double Agents” that he would be taking a break from the show to focus on other commitments. Another star who definitely won’t appear is Leroy Garrett, as the “Real World: Las Vegas” alum retired from the franchise after season 36.

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio hasn’t explicitly said he will miss the 37th season but told Heavy in a recent interview that he would be taking a “step back” from the show to focus on other projects, including NBC’s “1st Look.” Three-time champion Jordan Wiseley has been very active on social media promoting his other projects and has said his focus is on the USA Triathlon National Championships in August 2021.

