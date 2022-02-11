‘The Challenge’ Drops Big Announcement

Fans of “The Challenge” will be afforded an exclusive new look into the lives and mindsets of several champions from the show thanks to a new book coming out this year. Titled How to Win at The Challenge and Life: A Champion’s Guide to Eliminating Obstacles, Winning Friends, and Making That Money, the book was written by Entertainment Weekly’s Sydney Bucksbaum.

Published by MTV Books, the non-fiction book will feature interviews with many champs, such as Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Emily Schromm, Darrell Taylor, Landon Lueck, Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Derrick Kosinski, Tyler Duckworth, Alton Williams, Evelyn Smith, Mark Long, Rachel Robinson, Coral Smith, Hunter Barfield, and more, according to EW.

The official “Challenge” Twitter shared the news of the upcoming release of the book:

Coming soon to a store near you… 😉📘https://t.co/18VatpgSBF pic.twitter.com/z5GKrEgKVm — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) February 10, 2022

The book will be out on the shelves on October 25, 2022, and it is available for preorder now.

The Book Will Give Fans a Glimpse Into These ‘Challenge’ Champions’ Lives and Careers

According to EW, the first-ever “Challenge” book will be filled with interviews with “more than two dozen of the most popular and accomplished ‘Challenge’ champions” but will be about a lot more than just their wins on our screens. The interviews will dive into their strategies for winning the show but also how they took the lessons learned on “The Challenge” into their personal and professional lives.

The Simon & Schuster description of the 224-page book states, “The most accomplished and beloved champions from the cult classic reality TV show MTV’s The Challenge reveal the secrets and skills to succeed on the show and in life.”

It adds that contestants on “The Challenge” have developed mental, social, political and physical skills during their time on the show. Thirty of the “most popular champions” share their strategies for winning at “The Challenge” and at life. “Eye-opening and invigorating, this is the ultimate gift for longtime and new fans of the show,” it states.

Many of the Champions Interviewed Have Very Successful Careers, From Owning a Business to Teaching to the Law

The “Challenge” champions interviewed have a range of careers, which should afford fans very different glimpses into their lives. Bananas, for example, is still very much entrenched in “The Challenge” and the entertainment industry, hosting a podcast on The Ringer Network as well as two NBC shows: “1st Look” and “Celebrity Sleepover.”

Emily Schromm and Darrell Taylor have taken their skills to the fitness industry where they’ve become successful trainers and business owners. Emily is a “Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, personal trainer and serial entrepreneur,” according to her website bio, while Darrell is a trainer and the owner of gym LB4LB Fitness.

Evelyn Smith, according to LinkedIn, graduated from Harvard Law School and now works as an attorney in Washington, D.C. Laurel Stucky recently revealed that she’s set to graduate as a doctor from veterinary school while Tyler Duckworth shared on the latest season of “All Stars” that he is a teacher.

