Challenge Star: ‘There Are a Lot of Bullsh**ters’

The first episode of The Challenge: Double Agents delivered, from an exciting daily challenge to a stunning power move. And in the end, a contestant was the first person eliminated from the 36th season.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the first episode of The Challenge: Double Agents. If you haven’t seen it and do not want to be spoiled, do not read any further.

Two-time Challenge champion Ashley Mitchell took on Survivor’s Natalie Anderson in The Crater. Ashley, along with her partner Chris “CT” Tamburello, were voted into elimination by the house and Natalie, with her partner Wes Bergmann, were selected by Double Agents Aneesa Ferreira and Fessy Shafaat to face them.

Then, host TJ Lavin revealed that it was a female-only elimination, sending Ashley and Natalie into battle alone. In the end, Natalie pulled out the victory and sent Ashley home.

Heavy spoke with “Millionaire Mitchell” about the elimination and you can read that by tapping here. Continue reading to see her thoughts on some of the cast members of Double Agents and the power move that sent her home.

Ashley Thought She Could Trust Her Friends, Said That They’re ‘Green With Envy’

After Aneesa and Fessy became the Double Agents in the first episode, one thing became clear: the house wanted CT and Ashley out. The pair was the only team with two Challenge champions, Ashley winning Final Reckoning and Invasion of the Champions, and CT winning War of the Worlds 2, Invasion of the Champions and Rivals 2.

In an interview with Heavy, Ashley said that she went into the house with a lot of friends, including Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett, Cory Wharton and Nelson Thomas. However, pairing with CT painted an even bigger target on Ashley, one that she couldn’t get rid of.

Going into Double Agents, Ashley felt especially good with Kam and Leroy as they had just worked together two seasons prior during War of the Worlds 2. All three were a part of Team US, making it all the way to the final. At one point, Ashley had the opportunity to switch to Team UK after defeating Nany Gonzalez in elimination, however she told Heavy that she remained on Team US to try and help her friends win.

“I walked into [Double Agents] thinking I didn’t need to make a big, huge alliance,” Ashley said. “I had Kam and Leroy who I helped. I mean, we worked with each other all throughout season 34 and got to the final. I didn’t switch teams on them. They needed me for swimming and puzzles, they were my friends and my alliance.”

“I didn’t think I needed to go into Double Agents kissing a**, making alliances,” Ashley continued. “I just thought it didn’t need to be said and I was sadly mistaken. I walked in there a little too lackadaisical thinking certain people would have my back without having to kiss a**. But I forgot that a lot of these people’s egos do not want to see me on top again. They don’t want to see me win. So, that’s one thing I learned from this season is that they might smile to your face, but deep down inside, they’re truly green with envy.”

Ashley told Heavy that she is a very loyal player, even though she has the “reputation of being a snake.” Ashley said the reason she has the reputation is that she got revenge on “an enemy.” After Ashley and her ex, Hunter Barfield, won Final Reckoning, Ashley chose to keep the $1 million prize instead of splitting it with Hunter, saying that he didn’t deserve the money.

During the Final Reckoning finale, Ashley said about Hunter, “This guy has belittled me, put me down, slut-shamed me and also threatened my life and my family’s life.”

While speaking with Heavy, Ashley said that was the only time she’s ever backstabbed somebody on The Challenge. “I have always been loyal to my life and to my friends. And I have helped get them to finals and even stuck with a team and that alliance in the final, even though they were the s***tier team.”

Trying to get her out because she’s won a lot isn’t a great strategy, Ashley told Heavy. “I think that’s just called jealousy and that has nothing to do with a good gameplay,” she said.

Ashley Said There Are a Lot of Bullsh**ters in ‘The Challenge’

Ashley told Heavy that some of her friends made excuses for voting her in, saying things like they thought it would be a male elimination and that she would be safe. However, the two-time champion isn’t buying it.

“A lot of people are bullsh**ters. A lot of people were like, ‘We thought it was gonna be boys’ day.’ Well, first of all, no, we thought it was frickin partners. So that’s the first lie right off their damn mouths. And, you know, ‘We just want to send CT in. We don’t know why you picked CT as a partner. That put such a big target on your back.'”

“And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but wouldn’t you want your friend to have a good partner so we can win dailies and help you?'” Ashley continued. “These people like Cory and Nelson, Kam and Leroy, like man, I don’t know, I’ve always had their backs, especially Nelson. We’ve always worked kind of silently together without having to shake hands. We’ve always been on the same alliance, the same side.”

Ashley told Heavy that looking back, she would have picked a different teammate knowing what she knows now and how the house wanted CT gone right at the start. She told Heavy that her original choice for a partner was Josh, however once four-time champion Darrell Taylor approached her, she dropped the Big Brother winner. Then, CT asked to be her partner and she couldn’t resist. They both won Invasion of the Champions and she views CT as the greatest Challenger ever.

“It’s CT,” Ashley said. “It’s like, you don’t think about having a target on your back. You think about having the [greatest of all time] as your partner, you know what I mean? If he has to backpack you, he will, as we all saw [with Johnny Bananas].”

Ashley also doesn’t believe her situation would have changed all too much if she didn’t have CT as a partner, saying that she would have likely been targeted early in the game considering she’s a champion.

