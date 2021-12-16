Charleston Dupree Berry Honored on ‘The Challenge’ by Bunim/Murray Productions

The season finale of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” aired on December 15, 2021, and at the end of the tense, action-packed episode, the network aired a short tribute to Charleston Dupree Berry. According to the “In Memoriam,” Berry was born February 4, 1982 and died on December 4, 2021.

Who was Charleston Dupree Berry?

According to an obituary published by the Continental Funeral Home and social media posts, Berry was a former operations coordinator at Bunim/Murray Productions. His obituary stated that Berry died at the age of 39 at his home on December 4, 2021. His cause of death was not provided.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Berry Moved to California to Pursue a Career in the Entertainment Industry & Worked for Bunim/Murray Productions From 2019 Until January 2021

Berry’s passion for music and television led to his move to Los Angeles in 2012, it states. “Charleston had the opportunity throughout his 9 years in California to work for some amazing companies such as Disney, Universal, Live Nation, Bunim Murray and SoundCloud,” according to his obituary.

His LinkedIn indicates that he worked as an L.A. Workplace Manager for SoundCloud at the time of his death. Prior to that position, he worked for two years as a coordinator in facilities and office management at Bunim/Murray Productions, the production company behind “The Challenge,” “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” “Total Divas” and more.

He wrote on his LinkedIn that he obtained a bachelor’s in business management at the University of Phoenix in 2012 and volunteered his time at the Walt Disney Company. On December 11, the Oprah Winfrey Network aired an “in memoriam” to Berry as well, with his husband writing on Facebook that it was “All thanks to his old boss at Bunim/Murray Productions. I’m so thankful for their support and remembering him in such a special way. God Bless Them.”

Berry Is Survived by His Husband & Several Siblings & Is Remembered for His Humor & Charisma

Berry was born to Joyce Berry and Charles Edward Berry Sr in Evansville, Indiana, according to his obituary. Berry’s father died earlier in 2021, Berry wrote on Instagram. He is survived by his husband Zachary Berry, his mother Joyce Berry, sisters Kerranata Berry-Mickens and Iris Luckett, and his brothers Christopher Berry, Charles Berry Jr., Ricardo Berry, Ondra Berry, and Mikeal Luckett, his obituary states.

Berry was described as a “loving and caring person… funny, charismatic, and very outgoing,” who “touched a lot of hearts and will always be remembered for his humorous personality.” The 39-year-old was married to his longtime partner Zachary for over 8 years. His brother Chris Berry shared several photos and videos from Berry’s celebration of life in Evansville, Indiana.

One of Berry’s close friends wrote on Instagram, “Devastated. Heaven just got a lot more sassy, but my heart just got a lot more empty. We have so much unfinished business Charlie…So many restaurants to try, so many parties to plan, so many more laughs to be had and Tik Toks to be created. I am so grateful to have been able to experience your light. We have been inseparable since the day we met; I have no idea how I am going to move forward without you. Charleston Dupree Berry, I love you forever Rest in Peace.”

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’