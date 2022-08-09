‘The Challenge’ Star Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello Dishes on ‘The Most Dangerous Game’

Five-time champion of MTV’s “The Challenge,” Chris CT Tamburello,” has headed to the big screen in the new action film “The Most Dangerous Game,” a remake which was originally published in “Collier’s” magazine in 1924.

The movie was released on August 5th and is available digitally and at select theaters across the United States.

Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty spoke with CT about his role and what it was like starring alongside names such as Tom Berenger, Casper Van Dien and Judd Nelson. They also touched on other topics like the comparison of reality TV, and specifically starring on “The Challenge,” to playing a role in a movie.

You can watch the entire interview via the embedded YouTube video below:

CT Plays a World War II Veteran Who Must Fight for His Life Should He Want to Survive on a Remote Island

For those who haven’t seen “The Most Dangerous Game’s” trailer, CT explained the plot and briefly introduced his character, World War II veteran, Sanger Rainsford, who suffers from PTSD from what he witnessed and had to do during the war.

“A man (Sanger) comes back from World War II and he is completely broken, and his father is trying to snap him out of it because he loves him so much. And he comes up with this idea to go on this big hunting.

“They’re trying to take the shortcut, long story short, and they end up getting stuck on this island. And come to find out [there’s] this runaway Nazi who’s been using this small island as his personal hunting ground.

“He’s become bored hunting primitive animals — it’s become stale — and we are his next target. His prey. And so basically, we’ve got to run around and try to survive. He makes a game out of it because he’s crazy.

“He basically hunts us for three days and if we survive for three days, then he let us go, allegedly.”

You can watch “The Most Dangerous Game” trailer below:

CT’s Experienced Co-Stars Helped Mentor Him During the Filming of ‘The Most Dangerous Game’

Several well-known actors star in “The Most Dangerous Game,” including Tom Berenger who played Sgt. Barnes in Platoon and Jake Taylor in “Major League,” and Bruce Dern, whose known for playing roles in movies like “The Cowboys” and “The Hateful Eight.”

CT said in the interview that he used to watch his future co-stars when he was growing up.

And “The Challenge” star, who had only acted in one other movie prior to “The Most Dangerous Game,” playing Brett Michael in 2019’s “Habitual,” said that the Hollywood veterans took time to teach him “some tricks of the trade.”

“I was very lucky to have worked with all of them,” CT said. “I mean, they all took time, you know. Give the new kid on the block some tricks of the trade. It was really nice.”

“I would go to the set even if I wasn’t shooting just to watch them in action,” he continued.

CT had also enlisted an acting coach to help prepare him for the role. “She had really done a good job of preparing me and [teaching me] common mistakes to avoid.”

And the five-time “Challenge” champion shared how grateful he was to have had the opportunity to share a movie set with such notable talent.

“Just to hear them riff about stuff in between tapes… it was a great learning experience,” CT said. “I mean, for this to be my first one. You know, I’m very lucky. I really believe that. I really feel like the stars have aligned for me.”

You can listen to the entire interview by tapping here.