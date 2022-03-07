Fans Think Cory Wharton Accidentally Revealed His Baby’s Gender

Longtime “Challenge” veteran Cory Wharton and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge made the exciting announcement this week that they are expecting their second child together, Cory’s third. While the post announced the baby’s expected arrival date, there was no mention of the gender of the baby, but some fans speculated that Cory and Taylor accidentally revealed it.

Cory and Taylor posted a series of photos from a photoshoot with their daughter Mila Mae and Cory’s daughter with Cheyenne Floyd, Ryder. In one of the photos, Ryder and Taylor held onto an ultrasound while in another Cory cradled Taylor’s baby bump. “To the newest member of the family: June 8th, We will welcome a new member to the family!” Cory wrote on Instagram.

However, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a pop of color in the cream-colored first photo that they thought hinted at the baby’s gender. In the shot, Mila is smiling at her mom and her blue-tinted hand is resting on Taylor.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Wondered If the Blue on Mila’s Hand Was From a Gender Reveal Dye

Fans pointed out that there is some blue on Mila’s hand and wondered if it was from dye from a gender reveal. One person wrote, “Mila’s fingers are blue!” Another said, “Do I see blue on Milas hand…” and one MTV fan speculated, “maybe stain from gender reveal dye on her hand.”

One of the comments said, “You would think that would of been edited out. I hope they have a boy!” Another wondered, “Does the blue on Mila’s hand mean anything?!” One comment said,” The baby has a blue hand! Maybe a boy.” “I see Mila’s blue fingers!” one person exclaimed with several emojis of eyes.

“Is that a bit of blue something I spy up Mila’s sleeve?” one observant fan commented. Several other people didn’t even speculate and just told Cory and Taylor congratulations on their baby boy. Neither reality star has confirmed the gender officially yet.

Cory Wrote a Lengthy Statement About His Love for His Daughters & His Girlfriend as the Caption of the Announcement

Cory wrote that both his daughters have pushed him into becoming a better version of himself and told his unborn child that they will do the same. “Throughout the years the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched,” he wrote. “The joy that they bring me, the excitement is unmatched.”

He said that when he was younger his father wasn’t around and that’s why it’s very important for him to be present for his kids. He wrote in the caption that he was so excited to see his third child grow up with two older sisters and said both Ryder and Mila already love their baby sibling a lot.

He also wrote a special tribute to his girlfriend Taylor, who he met filming MTV’s “Ex on the Beach.” “I don’t know too many people to put up with me for as long as you have but no seriously, I love you bby,” he said.

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio