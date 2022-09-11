WATCH: Cory Wharton Fights Reality Star

Longtime “The Challenge” star Cory Wharton faced off against Chase DeMoor in his first boxing match on Saturday night’s Social Gloves 2 celebrity boxing event.

The boxing event, which took place at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, went all five rounds but since it was an exhibition fight, there was no score kept. Neither Cory nor “Too Hot to Handle” star Chase was able to knock out their opponent so there was no winner declared after five rounds.

However, the announcers during the fight all said that they thought Cory was the stronger fighter and had the edge over Chase. On social media, someone wrote, “[Cory] easily won that fight. Landed the most punches. Chase being 40 pounds heavier and not being able to land one significant shot was pathetic. The announcer was dogging @ChaseDeMoor the whole fights. All 3 said if it was scored Cory easily won.”

Someone else wrote, “Cory Wharton convincingly defeats Chase Demoor to open the social gloves event, but due to the fight being an exhibition, the bout is scored as a no contest.” Another added, “cory wharton won without a doubt he landed the cleaner hits and was the more active fighter.” Yet another wrote, “It was an exhibition and it went the distance, so there was no official winner. However Cory Wharton looked alot better then Chase.”

At the weigh-in, Cory came in at 203 pounds while Chase weighed 228 pounds, although one combat sports writer commented that Chase was 40 pounds heavier than Cory at the time of the fight, a major weight difference.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cory & Chase First Swung at Each Other at a Pre-Fight Press Conference

The lead up to Cory and Chase’s fight was heated as the two reality stars got into a scuffle at the pre-fight conference on Thursday, September 8. According to videos circulating showing the conference, Cory and Chase faced-off against each other and Chase appeared to grab one of Cory’s fists before giving him a little pat on the head.

Cory didn’t seem to appreciate it and appeared to be trash talking to Chase, at which point Chase reached over and knocked Cory’s hat off his head. The “Challenge” star then threw a punch at Chase before he turned away and both reality stars were then held apart by the event personnel. However, Chase wasn’t done as he rushed toward Cory and tried to punch him but both guys were then restrained further.

Afterward, Cory shared on Instagram, “listen this is the second time this man has put his hands on me & anyone that knows me, knows I’m not going for all that disrespect. I didn’t choose violence this morning but violence chose me. I’ll see you guys September 10.”

Several ‘Challenge’ Stars Were In Attendance at the Arena to Support Cory’s Boxing Debut

After the fight, Cory thanked his followers and family for their support and expressed his desire to keep fighting in other boxing matches. He shared several videos from his Instagram Story of people who watched his fight live, including his “Challenge” co-stars Fessy Shafaat, Nelson Thomas and Jeremiah White.

For his part, Chase shared some clips of the fight and wrote on Instagram, “Last night was a dream come true.”

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio