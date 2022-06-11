Cory Wharton Opens Up About Newborn Daughter’s Health Issue: ‘Scared’

“The Challenge” and “Teen Mom” star Cory Wharton and his longtime girlfriend Taylor Selfridge welcomed their baby daughter, Maya Grace Wharton, on June 1. Maya is their second child together after Mila Mae, 2, and she is Cory’s third, as he also shares Ryder, 5, with his ex Cheyenne Floyd.

On June 10, Cory posted an announcement about his daughter’s birth on Instagram but also revealed that his baby girl had been diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart defect that requires open-heart surgeries. “Don’t really know how to start this off there’s sooo much I wanna say,so much I’ve felt over the past week,” he wrote. “As a parent you’re,scared, worried, nervous, angry, sad,mad & you don’t understand why this is happening to your baby.”

Cory went on to explain that tricuspid atresia occurs when the heart’s tricuspid valve doesn’t develop between two of the heart’s chambers. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Instead, there’s solid tissue between the chambers, which restricts blood flow and causes the right lower heart chamber (ventricle) to be underdeveloped.” The clinic states that someone with tricuspid atresia “can’t get enough oxygen through its body. People with this condition tire easily, are often short of breath and have blue-tinged skin.”

The condition is treatable with several surgeries, the clinic’s website states. “Most babies with tricuspid atresia who have surgery live well into adulthood, though follow-up surgeries are often needed,” it adds. In his Instagram post, Cory shared that Maya had her first of three open-heart surgeries on June 7 and it was successful. “She’s in the recovery process,” he wrote. “She is doing very well, we can’t wait to bring her home & show her the love that she needs.”

The longtime “Challenge” veteran said Maya will need a second open-heart surgery at 4-6 months and another one at age 3 or 4. “This is Maya‘s journey and I debated for a long time on how I was gonna share this news or if I wanted to share this news,” he wrote. However, seeing many other positive stories online made him decide to open up about her condition in the hopes of helping other families going through something similar. He concluded his post:

My juicy girl daddy loves you so much, you are so strong, everyday visiting you in Nicu isn’t easy but if that’s what it takes then we are gonna do that. We are always right by your side. I’m so proud of you for going thru all this. You have a story, and we can’t wait to watch your personality blossom, and I can’t wait for you to meet your sisters they have SOOOO MUCH love for you and they both are going to be incredible big sisters to you. We all LOVE YOU SO MUCHHH!!! We can’t wait to have you home, So you just keep recovering and before you know it you’ll be home with us.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Cory’s Post Was Flooded With Reactions From His ‘Challenge’ Co-Stars Sharing Love & Support

Cory’s “The Challenge” co-stars came out in full force in the post’s comments to support the reality star. Kam Williams, who became a first-time mother in May, wrote, “Congrats to you and your fam! Sending so much love and prayers from our family to yours. Wes Bergmann posted, “Congratulations on another successful addition to your family and we all have her in our thoughts for the next two surgeries!”

Nehemiah Clark commented, “You have a whole village behind you and your family whenever you need us.” Kyle Christie posted, “Congratulations to all of you, stay strong. Much love.” Season 37 rookie Corey Lay wrote, “Sending you all so much love. Sooo happy the first surgery went well. Maya is strong! All my prayers are with y’all.” Melissa Reeves shared, “congratulations sending lots of love.

Hunter Barfield commented, “Praying for y’all non stop brother! Stay strong.” Marie Roda posted, “Sending all my love and prayers to you and the fam. She’s beautiful.” Michaela Bradshaw wrote, “Congratulations, Cory. I’m praying for a spirit of healing, good health, and peace to flow through your home! It’s above you now.”

Cory’s Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge Also Opened Up About Maya’s Heart Condition in Her Post About Her Daughter’s Birth

Taylor also shared the news in a similar Instagram post, where she wrote that Maya was born at 10:39 p.m. on June 1st and weighed 8 lbs 4 oz. “My little love, you are so beautiful,” she wrote. “Mommy loves you so so much. You are so incredibly strong and such a brave little girl. Mommy & daddy are so so proud of you and how far you have come in just a week.”

The “Teen Mom” star wrote that they found out Maya was diagnosed with tricuspid atresia when she was 22 weeks pregnant. “We found out she would need 3 open heart surgeries, one being the first week of her life,” she said. “Our lives turned upside down in a matter of seconds.” Taylor explained that when Maya was born, she was doing a lot better than they’d hoped, “and with amazing cardiologists we were able to get a stent put in place instead of the first open heart surgery.”

She said the first procedure then came when Maya was just 6 days old. “The last picture was her procedure day, we felt so happy hearing she was done and out of surgery but when we came in to see our baby it was very overwhelming,” she said, explaining that the process has made her feel “very helpless.” She added, “My first time really holding her was at 5 days old. The last 9 days have been a complete rollercoaster for us and the most challenging week I’ve had as a mother thus far.”

She concluded, “I feel so blessed to be able to bring my baby home this weekend. God is good We have still a long road ahead but I will always be by your side, no matter how hard it gets. Now let’s go home baby girl.”

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio