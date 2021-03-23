The Challenge Finalist Claims Costar Is ‘Worst Partner Ever’

The Challenge’s Devin Walker recently revealed that he thinks Cory Wharton is the “worst partner ever” but also clarified that every season he tries to work in an alliance with his costar despite Cory not wanting to work with him. Devin made the comments in a January appearance on The Buzz after he was asked about how Cory was as a partner on Final Reckoning. Without hesitation, Devin exclaimed, “Terrible! Worst partner ever.”

Devin clarified that he does like Cory as a person but in the game, Cory will always put himself first above anything or anyone else with the exception of his immediate family. He said “I don’t knock him for that,” but if he put himself in Cory’s shoes on Final Reckoning, he said his goal would have been to keep the heat off their team for as long as possible.

Devin said because his father had died just weeks before the show filmed, he wasn’t in a good place and if he was in Cory’s shoes, he would have prioritized keeping his partner in a good place as much as possible. He said, “I don’t care if you’re Nelson, I don’t care if you’re Hunter, I don’t care if you’re Fessy… Cory’s priorities are about Cory. And I learned that the hard way.”

Devin Said He Tried to Work With Cory on Every Season They’ve Ever Been On & Cory Always Says ‘Absolutely Not’

During the same appearance on The Buzz, Devin was asked about whether he wanted to work with Cory going into the Double Agents season since the two were partnered up on Devin’s last season, Final Reckoning. Devin said, “I try to work with Cory every season I’ve ever been on. And every season I’ve ever been on, he said ‘absolutely not.'” He said every season, about five times overall including during the current season of Double Agents, he’s tried making an alliance with Cory without success.

He continued, “If he can’t trust me at this point, I don’t know whatever is gonna allow him to. Because I’ve done more in a game sense, first of all, I’ve never said his name and in that situation [on Final Reckoning] where my real friend had gotten almost really hurt in Tony, my immediate snap reaction was have my partner’s back.”

Devin said he still feels really bad about the situation because he knows his first instinct should have been to check on Tony and make sure he was okay. However, he said, “In that circumstance, Cory saw where my allegiance is in that type of situation. I will ride with the people that I know that I’m riding with and he still will have nothing to do with me.”

Devin Said the Two Could Have Easily Won ‘Final Reckoning’ & Cory Knows It

Devin was also asked if he thought they would have made it to the final if they hadn’t been kicked off the season and the Are You the One? star said the hardest thing to accept about the situation is that the two were “set up” to win the whole season and would have won without a doubt. He even said, “Ashley should send Cory some money because he’s the reason that she’s a millionaire.”

He said there’s no doubt they were the favorites to win Final Reckoning and Cory knows it as well. He said the two are very well matched because Devin is great at puzzles and strategy while Cory is a strong physical competitor. “We were the perfect combo,” he explained. “And we came in halfway through the game,” he said, which was a major advantage because a big part of the game is the difficult mental pressure of living in a house with other competitors.

The Challenge: Double Agents

