Cory Wharton Says Becoming a Rogue Agent Was Part of His Strategy

Since the beginning of this season of The Challenge, many fans and competitors have been joking about Cory Wharton and saying he’s cursed after all of his partners got eliminated. However, in a recent appearance on The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath, he revealed that this is actually his strategy and he is okay with continuously losing his partners.

On the aftershow, Cory revealed that he wasn’t even cheering for his partner Theresa: “I didn’t want my partner to win at this point in the game, you know, I wasn’t working with Theresa. I mean that’s the whole beauty in this whole Double Agents game.”

He also said the touching scene earlier in the episode when he was partnered with Theresa and the two spoke about their children came about because he was actually attempting to get to know his partner. After Theresa’s elimination, he paired up with Amber Martinez, his fifth partner in the season so far.

Cory Said His Constant Change of Partners Has Been Mostly Strategic With a Bit of Luck

Why Cory Benefited From Going Rogue & Stirring The Pot 🔥 The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath

During the episode of the aftershow, the topic of Cory’s continuously changing partners came up, at which point Darrell laughed and said Cory was basically rogue the whole season. Cory laughed, adding, “Yeah, I was trying to be rogue at one point. I had a rough time.”

The show’s host Devyn Simone asked if it was just due to bad luck and Devin Walker stepped in to explain that it’s a great strategy. “When the writing’s on the wall and, let’s be honest, the name of this game is get your gold skull and go rogue for as long as possible,” he said. “That’s what you wanna do.”

Devin explained that the safest position in the game is rogue because rogue agents can’t get voted into elimination but still get a vote in the house, which could sometimes be the deciding vote. He said, “Cory did a really good job at getting his partner — whether he did it on purpose or had nothing to do with it — he got thrown in there over and over again and they kept losing and he kept being safe and he kept stirring the pot.”

Devyn then asked Cory if that was actually his plan in the game and Cory replied, “I don’t usually get a lot of credit for my gameplay and my politics, but let’s be honest, I would go rogue on the right days and I would put myself in that position. It was about 70% planning and 30% luck I’ll say.”

Cory Still Needs a Gold Skull to Be Eligible to Run the Final & He Is Currently Paired Up With Amber Martinez

Cory still needs a gold skull in order to be eligible to compete in the final challenge and, with all five of the men’s gold skulls already won by competitors, the veteran will have to beat one of them to steal their skull. The male competitors who have a skull are Fessy Shafaat, Kyle Christie, Leroy Garrett, Devin Walker and Josh Martinez.

Cory’s two options are to get thrown into a male elimination and win against one of those five guys or win a daily challenge and put himself in. His current partner is rookie Amber Martinez, his fifth in the game after being first paired up with Tori Deal, Natalie Anderson, Ashley Mitchell and Theresa Jones.

The Real World: Ex-Plosion alum is on his eighth Challenge but he is still looking for his first victory. He’s made it to three finals so far and will now be trying to make it to his fourth. The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

