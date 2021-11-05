Cory Wharton Addresses ‘The Challenge’ Co-Star’s Betrayal: ‘I’m Pissed Off’

The latest episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” saw the veteran alliance go against one of their own, with the Emerald cell as the Agency voting in Cory Wharton despite rookie Logan Sampedro still being in the game. Josh Martinez was the loudest voice in support of Logan staying even though he’d worked with Cory in the past and the two didn’t have any bad blood between them.

On “The Challenge Aftermath,” Cory and Josh both addressed what went down and where they stand, and Cory made his feelings clear in their conversation that he’s still “pissed off” about what happened. He began by telling Devyn Simone that he told everyone in the house that he would come after the Emerald team if he won the elimination, saying, “These people have not lost. We would be idiots to keep playing this game and giving these wins to Emerald.”

He said “People were bowing down to them” but he knew he had to break up the team and he said he was willing to go into elimination against Josh. “I was on a rampage at that point,” and ready to take out every male player “one by one,” although things didn’t work out according to his plan.

Josh Explained Why the Emerald Alliance Chose Cory & Said He Feels Really Bad About It

Host Devyn Simone asked Josh why the Emerald cell chose to throw in a veteran instead of the remaining male rookie and the “Big Brother” star told her, “I feel so bad about it because I do have a good friendship with Cory and I do have a lot of respect for Cory.”

He explained that by that point, he’d created a very solid friendship with Logan and he knew the rookie would protect him at all costs. “Me and Cory kind of drifted apart after Fessy left,” he said, but it was still the hardest decision he had to make. Devyn asked Josh if he agreed with Cory that he double-crossed two friends, Fessy Shafaat and Cory, this season. “Yeah, in a way I did, yeah,” he admitted.

The reality TV star acknowledged that he betrayed Cory but that it wasn’t personal and it was a game decision. “I haven’t made a final yet, and I just thought, I know Logan no matter what is not gonna cross me,” he repeated. “I mean it does suck and I feel really bad about it, I can’t take it back.”

Cory Said He’s Still ‘Pissed Off’ About the Situation & Called Out ‘Big Brother’ for Their Approach to Politicking

Cory told Devyn, “I’m pissed off, I’m pissed off about it. I’m gonna be real with you. It just irritates me just the way that things kinda went down.” He clarified that he wouldn’t be going into future seasons holding a grudge but it was a difficult moment to watch back and he often felt like an outsider in the house that season. “It was just me and Nelson,” he explained.

Cory then spoke to Josh about the “Big Brother” players and criticized how they always say, “You don’t ever talk game with me.” He told Josh that there wasn’t a single instance where Kaycee or Josh approached him to discuss their strategy. “You guys always want somebody else to approach you,” he said, “but not once bro were you ever coming up to me and being like, ‘hey Cory this is what we should do.'” He told his co-star it’s a “two-way street.”

Josh concluded that he still feels bad but wanted to tell Cory that it was a game move and nothing personal. He added that on a future season, “I owe him,” and if Cory ever throws him into elimination, he won’t have the right to be upset.

