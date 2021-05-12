Cory Wharton on Whether He’ll Retire From ‘The Challenge’

The Challenge: Double Agents season has just wrapped up but competitors are already speaking about their future on the show and plans for upcoming seasons. Double Agents was finalist Cory Wharton’s 8th season and he’s only missed two seasons since his debut on Battle of the Bloodlines back in 2015.

Despite being seen as a strong competitor and making it to four finals, Cory has yet to win the show and his best finish to date came on Double Agents when he placed second with his partner Kam Williams.

After the second part of the Double Agents reunion aired, Cory joined Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast to discuss his future on the show and whether he has plans to retire anytime soon.

Cory Said He’d Like to Continue Competing Until He No Longer Can But With Breaks Between Seasons

Aneesa asked Cory, having appeared on numerous reality TV shows like The Real World, The Challenge, Ex on the Beach, Teen Mom and How Far Is Tattoo Far, if he had given any thought to retiring. Without hesitation, Cory replied “No.” He said, “obviously at some point I see myself retiring,” but pointed to Darrell being a strong competitor even at 40.

He joked that even when he can no longer appear on The Challenge, he would just return for All Stars. “I love doing the show, I love doing the seasons, it’s always fun,” he explained. “I would never take back my experience that I have on The Challenge.”

However, he said he really feels a strong desire to get his first Challenge win. “For me now, it’s like, there’s nothing more that I can really accomplish except for winning. I think that’s the next step in order for me to cement my legacy… I need to just win. I don’t think me going to another final is gonna prove anything.”

He concluded, “I’m all for it, The Challenge is a great opportunity, it’s my favorite show that I’ve been a part of, and I love going on the show. Until they wanna stop having me, I’m gonna keep coming.” Despite that, Cory said he might not continue to do consecutive seasons as he’d like to spend some more time at home with his kids.

Cory Said His Daughter Had Difficulty Adjusting to His Return, Which Was Very Hard for Him

Cory said, “I’m gonna take some time off in between the seasons” because of his two daughters, Ryder and Mila, and said that coming back from Double Agents was really difficult for his family. “Something that I realized is that money can’t buy time with your kids. Like when I came home [from Double Agents], Mila it took her couple months to fully respond to me the way that I wanted her to respond to me, cause we were gone for so long.”

“It kinda messed me up a little bit,” Cory revealed. “Right there I just knew, ok well, maybe I’ll do the next one, but then let’s take a break.”

Cory said since Double Agents ended he’s been in full dad mode and has enjoyed spending time with his daughters, 4-year-old Ryder and 1-year-old Mila who is just starting to walk.

