The Challenge Stars React to Major Cory Wharton Announcement

“The Challenge” fans know that Cory Wharton has two beautiful daughters, thanks to his frequent mentions of his girls on the show, but the veteran competitor just announced that he and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge are expecting another baby!

The reality star posted a photo of himself, Taylor, their daughter Mila Mae, and Ryder, Cory’s daughter with Cheyenne Floyd, holding an ultrasound. “To the newest member of the family: June 8th, We will welcome a new member to the family!”

Cory’s co-stars were evidently quick to jump into the comments with their reactions.

Several MTV Stars Commented on the Exciting News

There were understandably many “Challenge” stars in the comments reacting to the news. “congrats guys!” Nany Gonzalez wrote, while rookies Ed Eason, Gabo Szabo and Corey Lay wrote, “congrats!” Recent winner Kaycee Clark commented, “Congratulations to you and your beautiful family!!”

Josh Martinez wrote, “Congrats to you and the fam.” Jay Starrett shared, “Doooood what. Congrats.” Kyle Christie, who recently became a father himself, wrote, “Congratulations to both of you, best gift anyone can have.” Fessy Shafaat commented, “Congrats to you and Taylor my boy.” Cory’s close friend Nelson wrote, “Let’s gooo.”

Hunter Barfield, Cory’s former TYB ally, commented, “Congratulations brother!!!!!! Happy Birthday too!” Wes Bergmann joked, “Omg nice! Looks like we’re back to voting in Kyle cus he’s the beta dad again.” Kyle replied, “everyone tried it didn’t work,” with eye emojis. Rachel Robinson commented, “3 is game changer in the best way! blessed,” she added heart and laughing emojis.

Cory Spoke About How His 2 Girls Are So Excited to Meet the Newest Arrival

In his announcement, Cory wrote, “I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my 31st birthday. Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you’re gonna do the same… Throughout the years the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched . The joy that they bring me, the excitement is unmatched.” He added:

As a kid my dad wasn’t able to be around, and I feel like that’s why I try and give you girls EVERYTHING that I have. I can’t wait to watch you grow with your sisters Ryder & Mila I’m telling you right now both those girls love you so much.

Cory praised his longtime girlfriend Taylor, writing, “I don’t know too many people to put up with me for as long as you have but no seriously, I love you bby & I can’t wait to start this adventure with you and continue to build this family up .”

The “Teen Mom” star concluded his post by thanking his friends, family and followers for their support. “I also wanna say thank you to my support system those ppl know who you are just know I love you all and I appreciate it everything you do for me,” he wrote.

