CT Tamburello Says Big T ‘Really Helped’ Him on The Challenge

Chris “CT” Tamburello and his partner on The Challenge: Double Agents Tula “Big T” Fazakerley have had a bit of a rollercoaster ride so far on the show since they’ve been paired up. While the two won a daily challenge together and made a power move as the double agents, they also struggled in the more physical challenges like the mini-final and this past episode.

After the episode, CT appeared on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast with co-hosts Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira and spoke about what it was like having Big T as a partner. He said, “To me, she’s really doing more for me than I’m doing for her. I feel like I’ve kind of been recluse, I guess, or introverted.” He explained that Big T helped him make connections with new cast members and build relationships.

He said, “she’s really helped me adapt to the new style of game.” He also compared the partnership to when he was paired up with Veronica Portillo on Final Reckoning and said he learned his lesson from that. “I’m not proud of the way I was a teammate with her,” he said. “I learned from that. If I had given Veronica the same sort of encouragement that I give Big T, I bet ya things would’ve ended up differently.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

CT Could Be Seen Getting Frustrated & Big T Said She Felt Like She Let Him Down During the Last Episode

Thank you Ashley ❤️❤️I felt bad for him tbh https://t.co/4jeydbxb3y — BigT (@theogbig_t) February 4, 2021

During this week’s episode, cast members competed in the muddy “All Brawl” challenge and CT won his heat as well as the second phase against the other male winner, Nam Vo. On the women’s side, Kam Williams dominated her heat and defeated Gabby Allen in the second phase.

TJ Lavin then announced that both winning teams would have to go head-to-head and both partners on the team would have to win, no matter how many rounds it took. That meant Big T would be going up against Kam and CT would be facing off against Kyle.

CT was visibly frustrated at the situation and said in his pre-matchup interview with Big T, “Why? Why do I even do it? We know she’s not gonna beat Kam. So what, I just keep wrestling Kyle for no f****** reason, hoping that Kam lets her win? I don’t even think I could beat Kam. What the f***.” As Big T chimed in, “We just have to try our best,” CT said, “There’s no f****** point!”

In his appearance on The Challenge: Double Agents Aftermath, CT said, “I was being a poor sport cause I had my hopes up.” While the episode aired, CT’s partner in the first episode, eliminated contestant Ashley Mitchell, said: “Awww don’t worry big t. CT is mad at the situation and just taking it out on the wrong person. You’re still great.” Big T responded to the tweet and said, “Thank you Ashley. I felt bad for him tbh.”

Kam & Leroy Recently Revealed That Their Strategy Was to Keep CT Out of Elimination

Kam and her boyfriend Leroy Garrett shared their strategy against CT in a recent recap video and said their goal was to keep him out of elimination. Time will tell if their strategy will work in future episodes, but at this point, Kam said their goal was “trying to lock CT out of ever going into The Crater, so we don’t wanna get CT down there.”

Leroy said once their original plan failed, which had been putting CT against Wes Bergmann in elimination to hopefully eliminate him, they changed their strategy. Leroy explained, “Okay, so since you don’t want CT to go in there, CT will never go in there. CT is gonna be stuck with Big T for the rest of the season. You get no chance to go in there.” He added, “we’re gonna see how that plays out.”

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Star Shares Health Struggle: ‘I Was 2 Weeks From Dying’