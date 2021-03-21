Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello: Challenge Legend Speaks on ‘Impulsive’ Move

Chris “CT” Tamburello made waves in the Challenge house recently when he left his partner Tula “Big T” Fazakerley for Kam Williams after his elimination win. His partner switch wasn’t the surprising move but rather, the way he announced his decision with intense excitement and no regard for Big T’s feelings.

However, the partnership proved to be short-lived as Kam was stolen by Cory Wharton during last week’s episode after he defeated Darrell Taylor in the Crater. That left CT to choose Big T to partner up with, bringing their storyline full circle.

Following that episode, CT opened up about his decision to leave Big T initially on The Challenge Aftermath and said his decision was “impulsive.” He also hinted at having regrets about the move during the episode when he said he thought Big T would have been easier to work with during the puzzle section of the daily challenge.

CT Said He Was ‘Fired Up’ After the Elimination Win But the Decision Was ‘Impulsive’

During the latest Aftermath episode, Devyn Simone asked CT about choosing Big T as a partner again after the fallout from his last move. He said he initially chose Kam as a partner because she had the numbers on her side and she’s a strong competitor but that he knew she would likely get stolen from him by another male competitor.

He said at the moment, he was “fired up” from his elimination win and made an “impulsive” decision. “I could have handled it differently looking back on it,” he said. He also explained that he thought sometimes Big T didn’t seem to want to get a gold skull and was happy just staying in the game as long as possible and “dismissed” his concerns.

Fellow Challenge veteran Darrell agreed with CT about the three-time champ getting “fired up” and said for the majority of the season, CT knew he would be blocked from going into elimination and earning his gold skull so his adrenaline was racing after he defeated Josh Martinez.

Big T Recently Said She Was Embarrassed By CT’s Reaction to Switching Partners

After CT switched from Big T to Kam in a way that shook Big T’s confidence, the Shipwrecked star appeared on the Aftermath show to discuss her feelings about it with host Devyn Simone and she spoke about where she and CT stand following the show. At the time, she said she still feels humiliated by the move today.

“Thinking back on it now, like I just still feel really embarrassed about it, because it was a very humiliating moment,” Big T said. She added, “I feel embarrassed that I put so much trust into someone in the game like that.”

Big T revealed that a lot of the girls in the house approached her and told her that CT was going to leave her in the game and she refused to believe it. “I was like ‘don’t talk about CT like that, he’s told me he’s not switching partners.’” She said she trusted that he would have warned her or done it respectfully and she would have understood.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

