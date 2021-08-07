CT Tamburello Reveals His New Look: ‘I Made Some Lifestyle Changes’

The next season of “The Challenge” is premiering next Wednesday and fans are already getting some exciting glimpses at what to expect on “Spies, Lies and Allies.” Although the season will officially debut on Wednesday, August 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, there will also be a special episode airing on Monday, August 9 at the same time on MTV.

“The Challenge Spies, Lies and Allies: Global Activation” will air on Monday, August 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and, like the 36th season’s special preview episode, it will show fans the Challengers arriving at the house, getting to know each other and opening up about themselves. It will also allow fans to get familiar with the house, sleeping arrangements and maybe even give us a glimpse of possible alliances and romances for the season.

On August 6, a sneak peek video of the “Global Activation” special was shared by MTV’s “The Challenge” and it gave us a quick look at what to expect, showing that the Americans will be in the house first and the international stars will join later. However, it also gave fans a preview of Chris “CT” Tamburello’s impressive transformation as his “dad bod” days look to be well behind him.

In the Sneak Peek, CT Is Seen Joking With Tommy Sheehan & Revealed in a Confessional He Made Some Lifestyle Changes

The sneak peek starts with CT chatting with Tommy Sheehan and Kaycee Clark and the four-time champ tells the “Survivor” winner, “As soon as I saw all you guys, I’m like, ‘I don’t know how I’m gonna f****** do this one.’” Tommy, a fourth-grade teacher and longtime “Challenge” fan, replies to CT, “I think you’re a little different now than when I first watched you.” CT then says, “Yeah, people won’t let me forget it!”

The clip then cuts to CT in his confessional as he speaks about his new look and the departure of the “dad bod.” The “Real World: Paris” star says, “I made some lifestyle changes. I got my a** back in shape. I figured if I don’t have the element of surprise anymore with the dad bod, I might as well just come in hot.”

The video also shows CT telling rookie Corey Lay that the extra beds in the house likely means that a lot more people will be coming to join them as the Americans are the only ones in the house to begin with. “There’s obviously a catch,” he concludes.

CT Spoke About Winning During His ‘Dad Bod Era’ Following His ‘Double Agents’ Win

After winning “Double Agents,” his fourth win in the franchise, CT spoke about competing in the later seasons and being “underestimated” because of his “dad bod.” In an interview with Us Weekly, he joked, “It’s funny because I have a higher winning percentage now during my dad bod era than I did in my 20s.”

At the time, the fan-favorite said he didn’t have any plans of retiring yet and said “I f****** love [the show.]” He said it’s such an exciting show that’s impossible to prepare for and challenges its cast members in every aspect of the game. “If I honestly felt like I couldn’t compete, I would go home and give it to somebody that deserves to be here,” he concluded.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” will premiere on Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. A special episode previewing the cast and the season will air on Monday, August 9.

