CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio

There are a couple of names that get frequently thrown around in the conversation about the greatest “Challenge” competitor of all time, namely Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Chris “CT” Tamburello. In one of the benchmarks, “Challenge” wins, Bananas is the clear leader with seven but CT edged a bit closer with his fifth win on “Spies, Lies and Allies.”

After CT won, Bananas shared a photo of the two on Instagram and wrote, “Congrats Champ.” He’s frequently spoken about CT’s skill as a competitor on his podcast, “Death, Taxes and Bananas,” and praised his co-star’s physical and political game.

Bananas has made many comments about CT’s strategy and his ability to influence cast members’ decisions without putting himself out there so he can avoid the blame or repercussion of those big moves. Bananas also said that while he’d be able to mimic almost everyone’s strategy on the show, he would never be able to play the game like CT.

CT Replied to Bananas’ Comments & Teased an Ideal Rematch Between the 2 Legends

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly after his impressive fifth career win, CT was asked about Bananas’ compliments and comments on his podcast and CT replied, “I like to take Bananas here with a grain of salt. Johnny is the king of the backhanded compliments. I’m sure there’s always this open-ended clause and it’s somehow a bad thing, I don’t know. There’s always something.”

CT was surprised that Bananas was actually complimenting him and CT laughed and said that they likely were to make sure that other competitors would target CT first instead of Bananas on a future season. “He’s laying the groundwork so that when he comes back, I’m public enemy No. 1,” CT laughed. He added:

Me and Bananas need a rubber mat, because me and him are 1-1 against each other in a final. Who knows, if the moon and the stars align, me and him get to go head-to-head one more time in a final, and really settle it.

CT posted a clip of the interview on his Instagram and another “Challenge” legend, Wes Bergmann, replied, “Uh oh [Bananas]’s not gonna like this.”

CT Also Revealed That He’d Like to Take a Break for a While But Isn’t Retiring

Unfortunately for fans, we may have to wait a while to see a matchup between these two legends because in the same interview, CT spoke about his future on “The Challenge” and indicated that he’d like to take a break.

He said he would never announce his retirement because no one knows what will happen next but his plans for the immediate future are to spend time with his wife and five-year-old son CJ. He mentioned that the seasons film a lot more frequently than before and for longer so he’s away from home for half of the year and instead, he’d like to “spend time with the family, enjoy the fruits, recenter myself, and maybe just take a break, take a little breather.”

Despite that, fans of the “Real World: Paris” star will be able to see him on their screens again before too long as CT is set to star in a major role in “The Most Dangerous Game,” which is in post-production.

