Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello Files for Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage: Report

The “Challenge” legend Chris “CT” Tamburello filed for divorce on Monday, November 7, according to a report from TMZ.

The five-time champion had been married to Lilianet “Lili” Solares for over 4 years after tying the knot in 2018 in front of fans for an MTV special. Lili and CT also share a young son, Christopher Jr, who was born in 2016.

Neither CT nor Lili has publicly addressed the split at this time, but CT opened up back on “Double Agents” that the two had been going through a difficult period and had separated, but ended up getting back together.

Heavy reached out to CT for a comment.

CT Tamburello Said Earlier This Year That He Was in the ‘Doghouse’ With His Wife After Sharing a Post on Instagram

Back in January 2022, CT cleared up speculation about his marriage after fans began wondering if the couple had split. The notoriously private “Challenge” star had posted a remix of Halsey’s “Without Me,” which led people to think that he was breaking up from his wife.

The next day, CT shared that he “woke up in the dog house” and wanted to clarify that, “I love my wife. We’re not breaking up.” He explained that he was away from home filming a project and really liked the remix. “I didn’t think anything of it,” he said. “Went back to work, long night, I was exhausted, went straight to bed… And I can understand why, she was upset, embarassed, all the comments. People gotta chill.”

CT Tamburello & Lili Solares Tied the Knot in 2018 & the Nuptials Were Captured for an MTV Special

CT and Lili have always been private about their relationship but have likely been together since 2014, as CT wrote about their sixth anniversary in November 2020. They tied the knot on September 8, 2018, in a wedding captured on an MTV special, “The Challenge: CT’s Getting Married.”

Viewers were able to see the buildup to the wedding and the ceremony itself, as well as how their families were handling the big day.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the couple as back in 2020, when “Double Agents” premiered, CT revealed that his marriage had been in a rocky place. “Remember me?” he said in a sneak peak. “Good because I almost forgot, the last few seasons I wasn’t in the best place mentally. Marriage was not going well. We’re separated, and I feel like I’ve been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn’t lie to myself anymore.”

By early 2021, though, fans could see that the couple had reconciled as Lili had posted on social media several happy photos and videos of the two. The same year, CT appeared on “Spies, Lies and Allies” and after earning his fifth win on “The Challenge,” he shared that he wanted to take time off and spend more quality time with his family.

