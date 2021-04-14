CT Tamburello & His Wife Appear to Be Back Together After Separation

Fans of The Challenge were surprised when the Double Agents season began and fan-favorite Chris “CT” Tamburello revealed that he had been going through a difficult time and was in the process of separating from his wife, Lili Solares. The couple married in 2018 and they share a five-year-old son, CJ.

However, it appears that the two reconciled after filming ended as CT posted about their sixth anniversary together and Lili posted a series of stories and photos of herself and CT together. In November 2020, CT posted a photo of his wife and wrote as the caption, “Six years later… …still thinks I’m funny.” In December, Lili shared the following video to her story:

She also more recently posted the following photo, courtesy of fan account The Challenge Overdose:

CT Announced at the Start of ‘Double Agents’ That He Was Going Through a Separation With His Wife

Prior to the start of the Double Agents season, which began filming at the end of August 2020, CT revealed that he and his wife separated before the season. A video promo for the season showed Tamburello saying, “Remember me? Good because I almost forgot, the last few seasons I wasn’t in the best place mentally.” He then said:

Marriage was not going well. We’re separated, and I feel like I’ve been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn’t lie to myself anymore. Now I’m coming in focused on myself, focused on work, focused on my son, focused on getting my head right, getting back in shape, taking my life back. The dad bod era is over. It is now a fatherly figure.

CT & Lili Tied the Knot in 2018 After a 2-Year Engagement & the Ceremony Was Filmed for an MTV Special

The couple married on September 8, 2018, in Miami, which was also attended by their son Christopher Tamburello Jr. (CJ), who was just two years old at the time. The buildup to their wedding and the ceremony itself was filmed for an MTV special titled The Challenge: CT’s Getting Married.

Both Lili and CT are notoriously private and haven’t shared much about their life together, so the special afforded fans a glimpse into how they interacted with each other. It also highlighted some drama in Lili’s family and between CT and his soon-to-be wife. Some of CT’s fellow Challengers attended his wedding, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Derrick Kosinski and Leroy Garrett.

Despite CT being a well-known figure in the reality TV world, Lili has kept a private lifestyle, rarely discussing her family or marriage. CT revealed on an episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast that his son, now five, is a lot more inquisitive about his father’s life. He said CJ has noticed that CT will sometimes get recognized and has started to wonder why people approach CT and ask him for photos.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

