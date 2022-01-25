Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello Addresses Rumors About His Marriage

Chris “CT” Tamburello, a legend from “The Challenge,” took to social media for a rare post about his personal life on January 22, 2022. The day before, he’d shared a post of a remix of Halsey’s song “Without Me,” sparking speculation from many fans that he and his wife Lili Solares were breaking up.

Alongside the post of the remix, which has since been deleted but can be viewed here, CT used the hashtags, “#notit, #allyours,#howsitfeel, #sohigh,#carefulwhatyouwishfor, and #poof.”

The following day, on January 22, the “Spies, Lies and Allies” star said he woke up “in the dog house” and took to social media to set the record straight and let everyone know, “I love my wife. We’re not breaking up.” He said, “I’m sorry if I misled some of you into believing that we were breaking up, that was not my intention.”

CT Explained That He’s Away Filming & Said This Is the Reason He Doesn’t Post Often

In the video, which he filmed while wearing a “Challenge”-branded jacket, the reality star said:

I’m away filming and we were in between scenes, and I was listening to some music. And you know, I like that song, I like that remix. So I figured I’d post it, why not, right? And I didn’t think anything of it. Went back to work, long night, I was exhausted, went straight to bed. And I woke up in the dog house. And I can understand why–she was upset, embarassed, all the comments. People gotta chill.

He explained that this is one of the reasons he usually keeps his personal life off social media and is a private person. However, he said he felt that this situation was “important enough to address.” He concluded, “I love my wife, I love my family, and we’re not breaking up.” He captioned the post, “PSA: I [love] My Wife #muymucho.”

CT didn’t reveal where he was filming and for what project, but he’s set to star in “The Most Dangerous Game,” which is scheduled for release in 2022, according to IMDB.

CT & His Wife Lili Married in 2018 & Share a Son Together, 5-Year-Old CJ

CT and Lili are both very private about their relationship but likely began dating in 2014, as CT posted about their sixth anniversary together in November 2020. The couple share a five-year-old son, Christopher Jr. (CJ), and tied the knot on September 8, 2018.

Their wedding and the weeks building up to the ceremony were captured on an MTV special titled, “The Challenge: CT’s Getting Married.” It afforded fans a look into the private couple’s relationship and their families’ reaction to the big day.

CT recently opened up about wanting to spend more time with his family after his fifth win on “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.” He told Entertainment Weekly that he’s not retiring but he’d like to take some time off. “My son’s five years old,” he said. “I film two shows a year, three months a piece, that’s half the year I’m gone. I can’t do that because he’s older now.” He said his priority for the moment is spending some quality time with his family.

