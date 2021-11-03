The Challenge’s Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello Set to Star in New Movie

From the small screen to the big screen! On November 1, “The Challenge” legend Chris “CT” Tamburello made the exciting announcement that he will be starring in a remake of the 1932 classic film “The Most Dangerous Game.” The notoriously private MTV star posted a screenshot of the Deadline article announcing the news on his Instagram alongside a photo of himself in character during filming.

It seems as though he’s set for a leading role alongside Oscar-nominated actor Tom Berenger, who is known for his roles in “Platoon” and “Inception.” According to Deadline, Justin Lee of “Final Kill” is the writer and director for this production, which is being filmed on the Koenig Pictures Backlot in the Pacific Northwest.

The film is being produced by Koenig Pictures, Quiet On Set, Charach Productions and Greenfield Media, with producers Ed Morrone and Michelle Ng. Bill Sondheim and Randy Charach serve as executive producers. Other cast members are Elissa Dowling, Kevin Porter, Eddie Finlay and Randy Charach, Deadline reported. Here is CT’s post:

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Movie Is an Adaptation of a Short Story With the Same Name Published in 1924, Which Was Made Into a Film in 1932

“The Most Dangerous Game” is a short story by Richard Connell published in 1924 and tells the tale of a man who becomes stranded on an island after falling off a yacht. The man finds himself being hunted by the owner of the island, a Russian aristocrat and hunter who has become bored of big-game animal hunting. The story has been adapted several times, most notably as a film by the same name in 1932.

According to Deadline, CT will be playing the role of Sanger, the man who washes ashore on the mysterious island after his ship explodes. In this adaptation, Sanger will be with his son and they will learn that their host on this island is actually a hunter who has turned the island into a hunting reserve with human beings as his prey.

Lee told the outlet, “I am beyond humbled to have such an amazing cast on this project and even more thankful that I get to shoot it in such a gorgeous location that I grew up in. What Chris has brought to the table in the role of Sanger is beyond exceptional and I am very excited for the world to get to see what he is capable of as an actor.”

CT’s ‘Challenge’ Co-Stars Commented On His Announcement Expressing Their Excitement Over the News

It wasn’t long after his announcement that CT’s co-stars reacted to the news, first with TJ Lavin commenting simply, “Yeah.” Tori Deal wrote, “F****** EPIC,” while Aneesa Ferreira congratulated her fellow reality TV veteran on the exciting news.

Paulie Calafiore commented on CT’s photo, writing, “The ‘Just answer the question!’ Look?” Laurel Stucky wrote, “Hell ya,” while Emily Schromm told CT, “You are the coolest.” Justina Valentine, who appeared on “Champs vs. Stars” with CT, Cory Wharton, Nam Vo and Berna Canbeldek were just some other members of his “Challenge” family who commented on the news.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’