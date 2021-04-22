Is Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello Retiring From ‘The Challenge’?

The Challenge: Double Agents wrapped up on April 21 and with Leroy Garrett announcing his retirement, many fans were wondering if it was also the last time they would see Challenge legend Chris “CT” Tamburello on their screens. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the final of The Challenge: Double Agents.

The 40-year-old Challenge star pulled out his fourth win with his partner, rookie Amber Borzotra, with a dominant performance from start to finish, but viewers can’t help wondering if he will be ending his career on this high note. Luckily for fans of the Real World: Paris alum, in an interview with Us Weekly he said he wasn’t planning on leaving the show anytime soon:

I f****** love it. This is the greatest game in the world. You have to be able to do everything really well. You can’t prepare for it. I’ve been doing it for so long, part of me wants to say, it’s all I know. If I honestly felt like I couldn’t compete, I would go home and give it to somebody that deserves to be here.

He Said He Doesn’t Need to Prove Himself Anymore & Likes to Play Smarter Not Harder

CT also told the outlet his game has changed a lot in the last decades and said he no longer feels a need to prove himself. He spoke about the comparison between him and Fessy Shafaat and said, “In your 20s, you have a lot to prove, and I get that. I was there at one point, but we’re not the same people. We use our heads in a challenge, we just them in different ways.”

CT told Us Weekly, “I like to work smarter not harder. I like to do puzzles. He likes to run full speed into walls. I’m a 40-year-old man with a bad back who played DIII basketball. He’s a 20-something DI football all-star.”

He said he has no interest in big head-to-head battles anymore. “I don’t want to do hall brawl. I don’t need to do anything physical when it comes to stuff like that. I’m 40 years old, and I don’t want to hurt myself.”

CT Now Has 4 ‘Challenge’ Wins in 15 Years, 3 of Them Coming in Only the Last 5 Years

CT now has four Challenge wins in his 15 years on the show, but the majority of them came in the last five years after his return to the show. He made his debut on The Inferno in 2004 and has so far appeared on 18 seasons, making nine finals. He won four of those nine but three of the wins came in the last five years.

His first win was Rivals II with Wes Bergmann but after leaving Battle of the Exes II when his partner and on-and-off girlfriend Diem Brown collapsed on set and died of cancer a few months later, he took a few years off the show. He returned for Invasion of the Champions in 2016, where he was the sole winner on the men’s side, and a couple of years later won War of the Worlds 2 with the rest of Team UK.

“Ever since I took some time off and came back with the dad bod, no one wanted me,” CT told Us Weekly. “I’ve always been underestimated. It’s funny because I have a higher winning percentage now during my dad bod era than I did in my 20s.”

