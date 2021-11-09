Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello Wanted to Go Into Elimination on ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’

During the last episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” fans might have been surprised at Chris “CT” Tamburello opening up about having the “Challenge blues” during the nominations. As team Emerald was deciding who to vote in, CT said, “It’s been no secret. I had a solid case of Challenge blues for the last couple of days. I came to the conclusion that I’m just being stupid, getting my head in the game.”

He said he feels like he’s done a lot to keep the veteran alliance alive and he wants to stay on Sapphire. “If you guys could respect an old man’s wishes and leave me with the misfits, loners and outcasts, I’d appreciate it.”

In his confessional, he said, “I need to snap out of it, okay, stop being a mope, get off your a**, get your head in the game, alright? I’m not going anywhere.” This might have come as a bit of a surprise to fans because there wasn’t any footage shown of CT’s “Challenge blues,” but Tori Deal gave more context to those scenes on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.”

Tori Said CT Had Been Asking to Go In Because He Was Tired of Being on Team Sapphire & Losing

During the recap of the episode on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” Tori told Aneesa Ferreira that fans didn’t really see what was going on with CT and were probably confused by his nomination speech. She said, “What happened was, when Kyle [Christie] switched over to Sapphire and CT realized that he lost Ed [Eason] and Nelson [Thomas], CT was like ‘Oh shit, my team sucks.'”

She added, “CT was going around to Emerald and was asking to be thrown into elimination so that way he could come to Emerald and steal one of our players’ spots. You don’t even see any of that. CT’s name was going around.” Tori said her team really considered throwing him in to get him on their team but it came at a high price for her because he would have taken Emanuel Neagu’s spot on the team.

As the episode showed, CT changed his mind and decided not to risk going into elimination, and Cory Wharton ended up getting voted in by the Agency instead.

Cory Was Eliminated by Logan Sampedro, Who Chose to Take Kyle’s Spot on Sapphire

The Agency decided on voting in Cory since he’d been voted in once before this season and the veteran called out Logan. He lost to the rookie in two rounds and was eliminated, telling “Challenge” fans afterward that he would be taking a break from the show.

The Emerald team managed to stay intact for another week though, as Logan decided to take Kyle’s spot on Sapphire, sending him back to Ruby. Both teams are now at four competitors each while Emerald has six, so it will be interesting to see if the numbers affect the next challenge. On Johnny Bananas’ podcast, “Death, Taxes, and Bananas,” Cory also told Johnny that CT had been wanting to go in until the morning of the elimination.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

