The Challenge Veteran Started Alarming Rumor About CT Tamburello

The first few episodes of “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” ended with major twists for the competitors as heavy hitter teams entered the game. First Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez, followed by Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira, and ending with Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo.

On “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” Aneesa revealed that Veronica, who’s been known to play a clever social game, started a rumor that Chris “CT” Tamburello and Cara Maria Sorbello were about to enter the game as ride or dies. Aneesa revealed that Veronica told her, “CT and Cara are coming” and it created a major stir in the house.

The longtime vet said certain cast members were really rattled by the rumor, including Laurel Stucky, who’s been known to have drama with Cara in the past.

Aneesa Ferreira Shared That Many Cast Members Had Said If Certain Competitors Were to Show Up They Would ‘Walk Off’

Cara had them shook pic.twitter.com/KcrAncVF03 — Jay (@jaychallenge1) November 3, 2022

During the podcast episode, Aneesa explained that cast members were really worried about other heavy hitters that could show up. “There were so many people,” she said, “like if Sarah [Rice] came, if Cara came, it would’ve ruffled a lot of feathers, and people were like, ‘I will walk off this stage if this person shows up.’” She then laughed and asked what producers would do if everyone were to quit.

The “Real World” alum said Veronica later told her that she’d made up the rumor but said the two competitors could keep it going around the house. Aneesa revealed that it only lasted about 24 hours since some people had gotten really “up in arms” about it. She joked that the cast really didn’t want to see CT as they felt he would have “killed everyone.”

Cara Maria Sorbello & Paulie Calafiore Both Commented on the Behind-the-Scenes Information That Aneesa Ferreira Shared on the Podcast

Hey Dr Stucky! Paulie here. You consider yourself the GOAT. Is it true you were willing to walk off set if the TRUE GOAT Cara Maria Sorbello showed up? Hoping to be a champ like you one day even tho you don’t consider me as good a competitor as your friend JAWsh. Please answer 🥹 https://t.co/I3wjhtJiIZ — Paulie Calafiore (@PaulCalafiore_) November 4, 2022

Cara and her boyfriend, “Challenge” finalist Paulie Calafiore, both reacted to the news as a clip of Aneesa’s comments began circulating on social media.

Cara Maria posted a screenshot of the podcast episode on her Instagram Story and added the text, “If they all walked off more people would be interested in the cast this season,” along with a crying laughing emoji.

Paulie took to Twitter to post his reaction, replying to a tweet from Laurel indicating that she was hosting a Q&A on her Instagram. He wrote, “Hey Dr Stucky! Paulie here,” in reference to Laurel becoming a doctor of veterinary medicine.

“You consider yourself the GOAT,” he added. “Is it true you were willing to walk off set if the TRUE GOAT Cara Maria Sorbello showed up? Hoping to be a champ like you one day even tho you don’t consider me as good a competitor as your friend JAWsh [Josh Martinez]. Please answer.” Laurel did not respond to his tweet.

New episodes of “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” air Wednesdays on MTV at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

