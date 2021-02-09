Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello Reveals Whether His Son Watches ‘The Challenge’

It’s safe to say that Chris “CT” Tamburello is a legend to fans of The Challenge, who have followed his journey from his season of The Real World: Paris to where he is today on Double Agents. CT is also a father, to five-year-old “CJ” Christopher Tamburello Jr., and he recently spoke about whether he wants his son to watch the show and what CJ thinks about having a father who is famous to reality TV fans.

CT made the comments in an appearance on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast when he spoke to co-hosts Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira about his son. Tori asked CT if he watched the episodes of the show with his son and CT said, “I’m actually at a point where I know the time is gonna come where I have to tell him what I’m doing, because he’s just turned five and he’s a big boy now.”

He later explained, “I’m trying to ride it out, I know that time’s gonna come when he’s gonna type in his name, which is my name, and I’m gonna come up and then… how do I explain to him ‘do as I say, not as I do’ you know? Cause he’s gonna have receipts.”

CT Told Tori & Aneesa That Sometimes He Gets Recognized & His Son Doesn’t Understand Why

CT said his son was asking him questions when he was making a video for one of The Challenge‘s aftershows and said, “Why are you making a video? For work? What do you do for work?” CT said, “I don’t wanna tell him yet, I don’t wanna tell him.” He said his son still sees him like a “superhero” like a lot of kids view their parents and added, “Wait till he’s old enough to find out that his parent is flawed like everybody else’s parents, we’re just normal people.”

He said his son is very observant and started noticing that sometimes CT gets recognized when they leave the house. The reality star said that occasionally someone will come up to them and ask him for a photo and he noticed that his son looks at the person wondering why they want photos with him.

CJ is CT’s son with his wife Lilianet Solares, who he married in September 2018. The couple separated prior to filming Double Agents, CT explained, however, after filming ended he wished her a happy six-year anniversary so the couple may have reconciled. She also urged Challenge fans to stop speculating about the state of their marriage.

CT Said His Current ‘Double Agents’ Partner Big T Helped Him a Lot on This Season

CT and his partner on The Challenge: Double Agents, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, have had a season of ups and downs so far since their partnership began. The two started strong and won a daily challenge together during the episode “Skyfall,” making a power move with their time as the double agents by sending two strong female competitors into elimination. However, they’ve also struggled together during more physical challenges such as the endurance in the mini-final.

In the same episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, CT shared his thoughts about having Big T as a partner. He said, “To me, she’s really doing more for me than I’m doing for her. I feel like I’ve kind of been recluse, I guess, or introverted.” He said Big T was really helpful with the social aspect of the game and helped him build relationships with many of the newer cast members.

He added, “she’s really helped me adapt to the new style of game.” The Challenge legend compared the partnership to his Final Reckoning team when he was with Veronica Portillo and said he learned his lesson from that. “I’m not proud of the way I was a teammate with her,” he explained. “I learned from that. If I had given Veronica the same sort of encouragement that I give Big T, I bet ya things would’ve ended up differently.”

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

