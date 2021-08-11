An Update on CT Tamburello’s Marital Status

The highly anticipated 37th season of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” premieres on August 11 and it will feature one of the most beloved competitors of the franchise, Chris “CT” Tamburello. The reigning “Double Agents” champion returns to the competition fresh off his dominant finals win on the 36th season and is also looking more in shape than ever.

Going into “Double Agents,” CT made the shocking revelation that he was separating from his wife Lili Solares but what is his marital status going into “Spies, Lies and Allies”? Luckily for fans of the couple, the two are very much together again as they appeared to have reconciled after CT returned from filming “Double Agents.”

CT posted about their sixth anniversary in November 2020, writing, “Six years later… …still thinks I’m funny.” Lili, whose Instagram handle is @mrstamburello1123, has also posted a series of photos and videos of herself and CT together, including as recently as his 41st birthday in July 2021. On July 15, Lili posted a photo of the two looking cozy with a heart on fire emoji as the caption.

One fan wrote that they thought CT was divorced and Lili replied, “No he’s not.” Another person commented, “You look soooo happy,” and Lili replied, “We are,” with a heart emoji. One person wrote, “Back together again!! Love this couple.” Lili replied, “We never left,” alongside a hugging emoji.

CT Shocked Viewers of ‘Double Agents’ When He Revealed That They Were Separating

It came as a complete shock to fans of “The Challenge” when CT revealed during a confessional interview prior to the “Double Agents” season that he and his wife were separating. The two married in 2018 and are also parents to five-year-old son CJ but they are both very private about their personal lives.

During a video promo for “The Challenge: Double Agents,” which started filming at the end of August 2020, CT said, “Remember me? Good because I almost forgot, the last few seasons I wasn’t in the best place mentally.”

He explained, “Marriage was not going well. We’re separated, and I feel like I’ve been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn’t lie to myself anymore. Now I’m coming in focused on myself, focused on work, focused on my son, focused on getting my head right, getting back in shape, taking my life back. The dad bod era is over. It is now a fatherly figure.”

CT & Lili Married in 2018 After Being Engaged for 2 Years

CT and Lili tied the knot on September 8, 2018, in Miami, a ceremony that was attended by their two-year-old son CJ. The ceremony and the buildup to the special day were documented by MTV for a special show titled “The Challenge: CT’s Getting Married.” His wedding also featured several “Challenge” stars in attendance, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Derrick Kosinski and Leroy Garrett.

Lili and CT are both known to be very private individuals and tend to keep their personal lives to themselves so CT’s announcement before “Double Agents” was a big surprise. Fans also got a glimpse into their dynamic together thanks to the MTV special, which highlighted some issues between the couple and their families.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

