CT On Possible Collision Course With ‘The Challenge’ Titan

Fans of MTV’s The Challenge are rapidly approaching the Double Agents finale, and the stage is set for a possible elimination match for the ages.

*There are no spoilers in this article past the March 10th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents.

Chris “CT” Tamburello has long been viewed as the most physically imposing cast member in the franchise. However, last season a new player was brought on who checks all of the physical boxes that CT does, and possibly even more.

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, a Big Brother alum, made his debut on Total Madness, making it all the way to the Final and placing fourth place out of the men. On his way to the end, he faced off against three-time Challenge champion Jordan Wiseley in Pole Wrestle, dominating the much smaller competitor.

Fessy came back for Double Agents and is currently sitting pretty in the game after episode No. 13, holding a Gold Skull alongside his partner Nany. To earn the skull, Fessy showed off his physical prowess again, this time taking out Challenge veteran Nelson in Hall Brawl.

CT & Fessy Both Punched Their Ticket to the ‘Double Agents’ Final, But the Number of Elimination Matches Left Is Unknown

When picturing a dream elimination matchup to watch, many fans would point to a showdown between Fessy and CT. And fans are closer than ever as the number of competitors in Double Agents has dwindled.

It’s not known by the competitors how many eliminations are left, but the potential of a CT vs. Fessy battle is on the table. If players in the game are looking to make a power move by eliminating one of the big dogs before the Final, CT and Fessy are at the top of that list.

CT is one of the most proven Challengers in history, winning three championships. And Fessy is viewed by many as the favorite to win the whole show. From a strategy standpoint, all of the players left in the game would be in a lot better place going into the Final without either CT or Fessy.

It’s Unclear If a Fessy vs. CT Elimination Match Will Actually Come to Fruition in ‘Double Agents’

One major hurdle fans have that may stop them from seeing this elimination is Fessy’s alliance. He is seemingly protected by a lot of players in the house, specifically his fellow Big Brother alumni Kaycee Clark and Amber Borzotra.

A lot will come down to who the Double Agents are next episode, as well as how many more trips to The Crater the cast members will be taking.

But one thing is for certain: if CT and Fessy are standing opposite each other in The Crater, it will be one of the most exciting moments of the season.

We got to see the two got at it earlier in Double Agents season when the players were tasked to wrestle on top of a moving semi-truck. The match was a stalemate however, and the two timed out without determining a winner.

Old school vs. new school, beast vs. beast or alliance vs. alliance, whatever the narrative is, the drama is there.

