The Challenge Star’s Father Dies Unexpectedly: ‘Toughest Most Draining Days’

Two former Challenge stars are mourning the unexpected loss of their father this week, they revealed on social media on April 6 in separate posts. Four-time Challenger Dario Medrano and his twin brother Raphy, who appeared with him on Battle of the Bloodlines, revealed that their father died unexpectedly and they flew back to his hometown of Bani, Dominican Republic for his funeral.

On April 6, Dario shared a couple of photos of himself and his father and wrote simply, “I Love you Pops. Rest In Peace,” while his brother Raphy wrote a longer caption alongside some photos of the family. He said, “This past week has easily been the toughest most draining days of my life. My father passed away unexpectedly and today we lay him to rest in his hometown.” He wrote:

My dad was many things to many people…an actual legend. He always had a helping hand and his twin boys/family were his everything. My confidence, demeanor, drive, optimism, charisma all came from my father. I’ll cherish all of the texts, voice memos, videos and pictures we share to remind myself of who I am and where I came from. Pa, till we meet again. Love you

Their Challenge Costars Expressed Their Support & Shared Condolences in the Comments of Raphy & Dario’s Instagram Posts

Both Dario and Raphy received an outpouring of support from their Challenge costars in comments on their posts, with Leroy Garrett and Cory Wharton sending prayers and love on Raphy’s post.

In response to Dario’s post about his father, Hunter Barfield wrote, “Praying for you and your family brother!” Kam Williams wrote, “So sorry for your loss,” while Nany Gonzalez offered her prayers to the family. Aneesa Ferreira wrote, “I’m so sorry guys!!!! Sending love and light your way.”

Dario Appeared on 4 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ & Was Joined By His Twin Brother Raphy on ‘Battle of the Bloodlines’

Dario, 28, made his MTV debut on Are You the One? 2 and then joined the cast of The Challenge on its family-oriented season, Battle of the Bloodlines, with his twin brother Raphy. The two were eliminated a few episodes in by Cory and his bloodline, cousin Mitch Reid. Dario then returned the following season for Rivals III and was partnered with Nicole Ramos, Nany’s cousin.

The two did well on the season, even taking out Wes Bergmann and Nany, but they were eliminated just before the final by Johnny Bananas Devenanzio and Sarah Rice. Dario returned to the competition show for Invasion of the Champions but was eliminated by Nelson Thomas in the eighth episode.

His fourth and final season of the show was XXX: Dirty 30, where he again made it far but was sent to the redemption house in the 12th episode by Tony Raines. He was unable to win the final redemption challenge in the 15th episode and was eliminated from the game.

Since his time on The Challenge, Dario has become a mortgage broker and started his own company, Home Field Lending. In September 2020, he wrote that he first started in the mortgage business four years prior, which was around the time of his final season on The Challenge.

