‘The Challenge’ Legend Darrell Taylor Arrested in California: Report

Four-time “Challenge” champion and current competitor on season two of “All Stars” Darrell Taylor was recently arrested in Burbank, California, for public intoxication, according to a report. On January 3, TMZ wrote that a few days ago, police in Burbank were called to an apartment complex following calls about a drunk man in an apartment hallway.

The outlet said the man had been ringing various doorbells and police arrived to find Darrell, 42, lying on the floor in front of someone’s apartment. The officers arrested Darrell and charged him with public intoxication, TMZ reported. The reality star was later released.

Darrell told the outlet that he got lost trying to find his hotel, they reported. He was walking down the wrong street and found himself at the apartment complex. The date of the incident was not provided but it was over a day ago as Darrell posted to his Story on January 2 that he was at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the NFL game between the Colts and the Raiders.

Darrell Is Currently Appearing on ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2, Which Is Just Shy of the Final

Darrell is known as one of the greats on “The Challenge,” where he’s appeared for nine seasons and one two seasons of the spinoff “All Stars,” currently airing on Paramount+. He made his debut for MTV on “Road Rules: Campus Crawl” back in 2002 and then made the leap to the competition show, where he won his first four seasons back-to-back.

Darrell finished the first season of “All Stars” in second place behind winner Yes Duffy and is heading into the final episodes of “All Stars” season two in a great position with his partner Janelle Casaneve.

Outside of the show, Darrell is the owner of a gym, LB4LB Fitness, in California. He is married to Milasent Hernandez and they have two kids together, a boy and a girl. The couple tied the knot nearly five years ago in 2017 but they’ve been together since at least 2007, based on some of Darrell’s Instagram posts.

Darrell Was a Fiery Personality in the Earlier Seasons of the Show & Is Outspoken About His Castmates

Darrell, who is a proficient boxer outside of the show, has been in some heated altercations, mostly on the earlier seasons of the show. One infamous fight that ended his season early saw him beating up Brad Fiorenza on “The Ruins.” If not for that disqualification, Darrell might have picked up his fifth career “Challenge” win.

While Darrell is more low-key on the show now and flies mostly under the radar, he is still outspoken about his castmates in interviews and off the show, most recently at an episode of “The Challenge Aftermath,’ where he wasn’t afraid to call out rookie Emy Alupei.

He also told Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio in a podcast episode that the flagship “Challenge” show is filled with “a lot of phonies and a lot of actors and imposters.” He said, “they wanna keep coming back so they try to be extra.”

New episodes of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two drop on Paramount+ on Thursdays.

