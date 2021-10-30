‘The Challenge’ Legend Darrell Taylor Clashes With ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Star

In honor of “The Challenge” celebrating the important milestone of reaching 500 episodes this past week, Devyn Simone welcomed special guest Darrell Taylor on “The Challenge Aftermath” following the 12th episode of the show and it’s safe to say that the “Challenge” legend came in hot.

After joining some of the 37th season’s cast members on “Aftermath,” Darrell told Emy Alupei that Michaela Bradshaw, who was eliminated in the first episode, would be able to defeat her. As Emy spoke about going into elimination to switch to team Sapphire, Tori Deal, Nany Gonzalez, Josh Martinez and Devin Walker all told Emy how great she was as a competitor and person.

Darrell then interjected, “I’m gonna just say, Michaela got a heart of a beast and she’s gonna f*** people up. If she comes back…” he started, and Emy interrupted him, “Mr. Darrell, so you’re a hater of me, right?” Darrell told her, “Don’t know ya, don’t wanna know ya, keep doing you. I’m just saying, Michaela would eat your a** up!”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Darrell Later Told Emy That She Has the Heart of a Lion & He Was Just Riling Her Up





Play



The 500th Episode Aftermath SPIRALS Out of Control | The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies In episode 12 of The Challenge Aftermath, Devyn Simone welcomes the cast of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies along with a special surprise guest for an exclusive in-depth look at the Challenge’s 500th episode. Things get heated between Emy and Devyn’s surprise guest; Boy Devin reveals some never before heard tea behind the Nelson… 2021-10-28T01:30:06Z

Emy got heated when Darrell called her out and told him they don’t even know each other, adding, “You’re not f****** allowed to judge me, Mr. Darrell, because you don’t f****** know me in real life, facts.” After the cast joked about how messy the “Aftermath” was getting, Darrell called out, “I love you, Emy. I’m sorry, Emy, I wasn’t there.”

Devyn asked Emy if she was a fan of Darrell before filming the show as she’d watched past seasons and Emy replied, “No f****** way!” Darrell later added, “I’m not scared of Emy, you did a good job, I’m just f****** with you man, I know you got a heart of a lion. I know I can get you riled up and I love your energy and keep doing you, seriously.”

When speaking about how fortunate he was to be on a show that’s been on for so long and is so successful, Darrell also teased Josh Martinez. “I ain’t gonna cry,” he said. “I ain’t gonna pull a Josh.” Josh, who appeared alongside the four-time champ on “Double Agents,” took the joke in stride and laughed with Darrell.

Darrell Will Be Appearing on the 2nd Season of ‘All Stars’ But He’s No Stranger to the Regular ‘Challenge’

Darrell is a true legend of “The Challenge,” having won four seasons of the show and being seen as a fierce competitor who often flies under the radar socially. Following a break of a few seasons after “XXX: Dirty 30,” the fan-favorite competitor returned last season for “Double Agents.”

He was paired up with Amber Borzotra for most of the season until he was eventually eliminated in the 14th episode, only a few weeks before the final challenge. Amber would go on to be partnered up with CT Tamburello for the final and won the season with him.

As a star of the franchise, Darrell also appeared in the first season of the spinoff “All Stars” and made it to the final, where he competed really well but placed second overall. MTV and Paramount+ recently announced that the second season of “All Stars” will be premiering on November 11 and it will feature Darrell as one of the 24 competitors.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’