‘The Challenge’ OG Announces Engagement to His Girlfriend

Fans of The Challenge received some happy news on January 20 when OG competitor and three-time winner Derrick Kosinski announced his engagement to his girlfriend of three years, Nicole Gruman. The 37-year-old Road Rules: X-Treme alum posted the news on his Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and his fiance with the caption, “Ready for the next chapter…I love you.”

In an interview with Us Magazine, the couple said it happened at Coopers Rock State Forest, where they often go hiking together. “He had a set up with rose petals in a heart shape, a ‘Marry Me’ sign and played the song, ‘A Thousand Years,'” Nicole, 26, said. “It was really romantic and sweet. I’m so excited for our future together.”

His fellow Challenge stars were quick to offer their congratulations, with Cory Wharton, Paulie Calafiore, Darrell Taylor and many others commenting their messages of support on his post. Veronica Portillo said, “CONGRATS!!! So happy you put a ring on her! I love that you found this kind of love.” Nehemiah Clark said, “OH Snappp!!! Congrats brotha! It’s all bright from here.”

Derrick Opened Up About How the COVID-19 Pandemic Strengthened Their Relationship

Derrick, who has a 12-year-old son with his ex-wife, told Us Magazine that his three-year relationship with Nicole, a nurse in Long Island, New York, became even stronger during the COVID-19 pandemic. “She’s the real champ. I’ve been home recording podcasts while she’s been fighting a real-life horror movie-like pandemic. I love her, I’m proud of her and I admire her.”

He said he has the utmost respect for “quiet and modest” healthcare workers who have worked hard without complaining during the pandemic, his fiance included.

Derrick said Nicole is “beautiful inside and out — with or without makeup” and best of all, she fits in perfectly with his family. “Nicole and my son have a great relationship and laugh together like two goofballs, taking turns making weird sounds and faces. I’m excited for a fun-filled future together.” According to the outlet, the two were set up by Challenge star Jenna Compono, who is one of Nicole’s closest friends.

Derrick Now Hosts the ‘Challenge Mania’ Podcast, Appeared on 10 Seasons of The Challenge & Is a 3-Time Winner

Derrick is a legend in the Challenge world with a fantastic record, having gone to five finals in ten Challenge seasons, winning three in total. He won three seasons he appeared on in a row, The Inferno 3, The Island and The Ruins. The Road Rules alum has made it no secret that he’d like to return to The Challenge in the future as he is now hosting the Challenge Mania podcast with his co-host Scott Yager.

The podcast has been going strong for years, with the co-hosts interviewing everyone from the Challenge world and breaking down each episode after it airs. Derrick’s also briefly appeared on The Challenge: Vendettas when he was brought in as a mercenary and faced off against Joss Mooney in an iconic elimination battle.

