Derrick Kosinski Replies to Callout From Costar: ‘Another Nice Notch on My Belt’

It’s safe to say that there is always some drama in “The Challenge” world with various stars taking shots at each other on social media and this weekend, the fiery words exchanged were between veteran Derrick Kosinski and Paulie Calafiore. The conversation started after a clip of one of Paulie’s interviews was shared on Twitter in which he said he’d love to face Derrick in an elimination.

Paulie acknowledged that Derrick is “still an animal” but he’d love to go up against him “because I just want to put it to bed, I wanna put it to bed already. The OGs are done,” he said in an ALISTERS interview.

Paulie shared the clip of the interview and tagged Derrick, writing, “Call me old school/crazy but I’m tired of these pre determined storylines that cast mates plan beforehand. The stage is set for Old vs New School and I want blood, chaos, & carnage. I want the pit bull to be let loose and I wanna see what the hype is about in the sand.”

Call me old school/crazy but I’m tired of these pre determined storylines that cast mates plan beforehand. The stage is set for Old vs New School and I want blood, chaos, & carnage. I want the pit bull to be let loose and I wanna see what the hype is about in the sand @DerrickMTV https://t.co/zTWwWFyWiy — Paul Calafiore (@PaulCalafiore_) July 9, 2021

Derrick Reacted to Paulie’s Post & It Set Off a Flurry of Comments Between the 2 Competitors

It didn’t take long for Derrick to reply to Paulie’s callout, specifically his comment about the veterans being “done.” The three-time champion tweeted, “The vets time is over?! Im pretty sure they just gave us our own TV show on @paramountplus! @WeWantOGs @MTVAllStars!!!!!” The spinoff first season of “The Challenge” featuring OG stars, titled “The Challenge: All Stars,” recently dropped on Paramount Plus.

Paulie replied with a series of comments, saying, “Come to daddy” and sharing a GIF of someone stirring the pot. He also told the veteran reality star, “Sorry… I can’t hear you, I’m too busy dragging their body weight.” The latter tweet was accompanied by a video of himself running and pulling a heavily weighted sleigh:

Sorry… I can’t hear you, I’m too busy dragging their body weight 💁🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MNdSZSuoX2 — Paul Calafiore (@PaulCalafiore_) July 9, 2021

Derrick replied, “Why you tryina come play with the Pitbull when you’re still gassin out after 9 seconds…??” His comment was likely referring to Paulie’s last appearance on “The Challenge,” on “War of the Worlds 2,” when he really struggled with his endurance in the final challenge. However, Paulie replied to Derrick that, “I’ll only need 7 with you.” Derrick joked in replied, “Yeah ok…are you talking in your sleep right now??”

Despite their back-and-forth, it seemed as though Derrick would be interested in facing off in an elimination against Paulie as he wrote, “Pitbull > Super Strong Olympic Trained Athlete in the dirt would actually be another nice notch on my belt after what happened with the English Amadeus…”

His comment about the “English Amadeus” was in reference to his Pole Wrestle elimination win against Joss Mooney, which is widely regarded as one of the most intense and impressive “Challenge” eliminations in the history of the show.

Although Paulie hasn’t been back on “The Challenge” since that infamous “War of the Worlds 2” final, the reality star plans to return to the show and said he doesn’t expect to lose again when he does go back. He said, “I’ve been keeping myself busy in my time off. I don’t plan on ever losing again and that’s not me being cocky, that’s just me learning from my losses and being humbled.”

The “Big Brother” star said he’s “going back to back 4 in a row,” and also revealed that he got a call from MTV to appear on the 37th season of the show, putting the rumors of a production ban to rest. However, he said he turned down the upcoming season because of his training commitments to reach his goal of making the U.S. Olympic bobsledding team.

