Devin Walker Comments on His Co-Star’s ‘Mean-Spirited’ Gameplay

Many cast members who appear on “The Challenge” have strong personalities that divide the fanbase as viewers of the show either love or hate them. Devin Walker, who is no stranger to that position, recently gave his opinion about one of his friends and “Challenge” co-stars who is a major divisive figure on the show, Amanda Garcia.

The two have known each other a long time, since appearing together on season three of “Are You the One?” and have talked about their friendship, but in the last real elimination of “Spies, Lies and Allies,” Devin voted to put Amanda into the Lair over Tori Deal. The two also butted heads earlier in the season when Amanda wanted to go into elimination and infiltrate Devin’s team, the Emerald cell.

Amanda spoke about Devin on Johnny Bananas’ podcast, “Death, Taxes and Bananas,” and mentioned that she said despite that, she knew that if she needed him, he would fly across the country in a heartbeat to help her. In a recent appearance on “The Redditors React Podcast,” Devin also addressed his friendship with Amanda, and he was very clear about what he thinks of her divisive personality on the show.

Devin Said He Loves Amanda But He Finds She Can Be a Little ‘Mean-Spirited’

During the podcast, Devin was asked about Amanda on the season and he was clear to say he’s a “big Amanda guy.” He explained, “I gotta say I love 85% of her. She’s fiercely loyal, she’s a single mom, f****** nurse, she takes care of her sick dad, she is a really tough person, she doesn’t have time for horses***.”

That being said, he added, “she consistently creates problems and then overreacts to the problem that she created,” which he said is a “toxic trait.” The “Are You the One?” star said, “I love Amanda… but I do think that she can be a little bit mean-spirited and also she creates problems and that’s not a great combination cause she does say pretty mean s*** to people and I think that she’s serious when she says it.”

Devin told his co-hosts on the podcast that he’d love to see her “move past” that behavior. “Amanda makes really good TV,” he clarified. “Amanda is complex enough to not have to do any extra s*** and she is problematic enough to find plenty of genuine f****** problems that are gonna come her way one way or the other.”

Devin Explained That He Feels the Good in Amanda Outweighs the Bad But Understand Why Some People Don’t Agree

He explained that he is also responsible for “stirring the pot” and they both do it all the time. “She does it and she does it a little bit… it seems like hers is a little bit more malicious pot-stirring. And that’s how she plays and she’s very good at this game.”

Devin said he hated voting her into the Lair during the Night of Eliminations. “You gotta take the bad with the good when the good outweighs it” and in his opinion, the good in Amanda does outweigh the negatives. “For me, by a lot,” he added.

“But I can see where people get rubbed the wrong way by her,” and referenced the iconic scene where Amanda told Cara Maria Sorbello that she hoped her horse would die. “Hilarious to me, I thought that was a funny thing to say to somebody if you’re joking. But not if you mean it.” He concluded that he has a “soft spot” in his heart for his “Are You the One?” co-star.

