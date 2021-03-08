Devin Walker Says Challenge Costar Is ‘Most Boring Person of All Time’

Devin Walker is known on The Challenge as a competitor who always speaks his mind and isn’t afraid to fire shots at his costars. During this season, Devin took aim at another Double Agents star, Fessy Shafaat, and called the Big Brother alum “the most boring person of all time.”

He made the comments during an appearance on The Buzz when discussing Zach Nichols on The Challenge. He said Fessy was “without a doubt” brought in to replace Zach as a strong, physical competitor, but he thinks Fessy, unlike Zach, doesn’t have a great personality for the show. He said, “In my experience with Zach he’s been funny and kind of personable. Which is interesting because Fessy took his place and he’s the most boring person of all time.”

Devin was asked if Fessy is really as boring as he says and Devin repeated, “Most boring person of all time. Ask anybody that’s filmed with him ever. Guys, I’m telling you, you can’t pull it out of him… He’s just incredibly reserved.” Devin conceded that he was partially just making fun of Fessy for his own enjoyment but concluded, “He’s a pretty boring guy.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Devin Was Eliminated in Last Week’s Episode While Fessy Remains in the Game With His Partner Aneesa Ferreira

During the 11th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents, Devin was voted by the house into what was revealed to be a double elimination the following episode. The Are You the One? star called out four-time champ Darrell Taylor to face off in the Dead Ringer elimination. The matchup was extremely close, but Darrell managed to defeat Devin in the puzzle portion of the elimination and pulled out the victory, sending Devin packing.

Devin had won his gold skull earlier in the game by defeating Wes Bergmann in elimination but found himself on the wrong side of the numbers in the house and played the majority of the season with his back against the wall.

Fessy won his gold skull early as well when he defeated Nelson Thomas in Hall Brawl. Although he chose a new partner after his win, Aneesa Ferreira won her elimination the following week and stole Fessy back. The two have been paired up since and are both qualified to run the final although they’ve struggled to win any of the daily challenges.

Devin Recently Said He Never Expected to Be on ‘The Challenge’ Again After ‘Final Reckoning’

In the same appearance on The Buzz, Devin revealed that he never expected to return to The Challenge and that he was “fired” in a sense because he stopped getting invited back on the show and was only cast as an alternate. He said, “it wasn’t like I decided to take time away.” However, since he returned to Double Agents, he said he’s hopeful it will be just the beginning of a long career on The Challenge after his “fall from grace” on Final Reckoning.

During that season, Devin came on the show as a mercenary with Cory Wharton just a few weeks after his father’s death. Their team didn’t last long on the season, however, after Cory body-slammed Tony Raines during a night out. Following that incident, Devin got into a verbal altercation with Johnny Bananas. Cory was kicked off the show for the incident and as his partner, Devin was forced to leave as well.

Devin said that prior to his absence from the show, he was taking his time on The Challenge for granted because he didn’t understand what it would be like to “be on the outside looking in.” He said because of his time off, he’s grateful for the opportunity to appear and considers it “kind of an honor… It’s good to be back,” he concluded.

READ NEXT: The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas Calls Out Andy Cohen