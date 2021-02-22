Double Agents Star Says ‘I Didn’t Expect Ever to Do a Challenge Again’

In some appearances recently, one star of The Challenge said he’s very thankful to be back on the show because he never thought he’d get the opportunity to return after his last appearance. Devin Walker made the comments in an appearance on The Buzz last month and reiterated the sentiment on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast hosted by Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira as well as the Challenge Mania podcast.

On The Buzz, Devin was asked what he expected going into the Double Agents season and he said, “I first of all didn’t expect really ever to do a Challenge again because a lot of people don’t know this but… it wasn’t like I decided to take time away from The Challenge.”

He said, “I guess I kind of got fired in a sense.” Devin said he doesn’t know if that’s true or if he didn’t fit the theme of the show but he stopped getting calls to appear until he got called for Double Agents and gladly accepted.

He said he’s hoping this is just the beginning of a successful career on The Challenge following his “fall from grace.” Devin’s last appearance on the show was on Final Reckoning when he came in as a mercenary with Cory Wharton shortly after his father’s death. However, the team ran into some trouble after Cory body-slammed Tony Raines and Devin then got into a verbal altercation with Bananas. Cory and his partner Devin were sent home due to that situation.

Devin Said It’s an ‘Honor’ to Be on the Show & He Took the Opportunity for Granted in the Past

Devin explained on The Buzz that he was actually called for the shows but was an alternate and assumed that he wasn’t put in the main cast because he wasn’t in a great headspace after Final Reckoning. He said he was told to be available for filming dates and he would fill in for injuries or last-minute cancellations. He clarified:

Don’t get me wrong, I was happy to receive that because you look at this show and how many people they have to pick from and to be even considered to be on what I believe to be the greatest reality TV show on planet earth… is awesome.

He said to even more than being an alternate, being on the show is “kind of an honor.” Devin told the hosts “I took that for granted my first few times because I didn’t realize what it was like to be on the outside looking in.” He said now that he’s been on the outside, he’s a lot more thankful for being on the show. “It’s good to be back,” he concluded.

Devin Is One of the Five Male Competitors Who Have a Gold Skull & Are Eligible to Compete in the Final

Devin’s return for Double Agents marked his fifth season on the longtime MTV franchise after a break of a few seasons, his last appearance coming on Final Reckoning. The Are You the One? star is looking for his first win on the show having made only one final, which was with Cheyenne Floyd on Rivals III when the team finished third.

That season was his rookie season on The Challenge but then he returned to compete in back-to-back seasons in the XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas and Final Reckoning trilogy. His main storyline in those seasons was his rivalry with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio although he also revealed on Challenge Mania podcast that he had moved on from that and he wasn’t happy with the situation between the two on Final Reckoning, calling it “embarrassing,” according to Cheat Sheet.

Devin has shone on this season of The Challenge, perhaps in part due to Bananas’ absence from the show, winning two daily challenges so far, one with partner Tori Deal and one with Gabby Allen. He is one of the five male competitors who have a gold skull, making him eligible to run the final if he’s able to defend his skull in the meantime. He obtained his skull by defeating his friend Wes Bergmann in elimination in the third episode.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

