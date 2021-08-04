The Challenge’s Devin Walker Said the Upcoming Season Is ‘Sexual’

The 37th season of “The Challenge,” which will follow the spy theme from “Double Agents” and is titled “Spies, Lies and Allies,” is set to premiere in just a week and there have been a lot of exciting hints about the upcoming season. Some of the cast members recently participated in a special live casting show to promote the season and during that episode, Devin Walker used some interesting words to describe the season.

One of the fan questions chosen by Devyn Simone to ask Devin was to pick two words to describe the upcoming season of “The Challenge.” The veteran replied, “There aren’t enough to describe this season but if I have to pick two it’s gotta be sexual, okay, and it’s gotta be dominant.”

He explained, “The people that did well did really, really well. And there’s an alliance that nobody saw coming. And it was dominant.” The host Devyn laughed, “It was sexual and dominant. I feel like I’m traumatized.”

There haven’t been any hints about the alliance Devin referred to since the season was announced, although there are a few obvious options based on previous seasons, which is the separation of rookies and veterans or alliances created along the lines of the reality stars’ original shows.

There Are Already Some Hints of Hookups in the Season Which Might Be Why Devin Referred to the Season as ‘Sexual’

Even though the season hasn’t started yet, there have already been some hints that cast members hooked up, either thanks to the trailer for the season released by MTV on July 14 or referred to by the reality stars themselves. In the trailer for the 37th season, fans saw Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez kissing and the two have since posted some photos and videos confirming that they’re more than friends.

The video also showed Fessy kissing someone with dark hair, believed to be Amanda Garcia. Amanda herself addressed two possible relationships on the show in a promo video discussing the rookies. In the clip, Amanda said she didn’t like rookie Berna Canbeldek because “She sees, like, Kaycee and Nany together then she’s all over Kaycee. She sees Ashley [Mitchell] and Nelson [Thomas] together then she’s all over Nelson.”

On July 28, several cast members from “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” appeared in New York City to take part in a special live episode of “The Challenge Aftermath” hosted by Devyn Simone. Shortly after 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, “The Challenge” went live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter for about an hour, during which fans were able to interact with the cast members, ask questions and vote on various topics.

Nany, Nelson, Devin and Amanda were in the studio with Devyn while Kyle Christie and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley joined via video link. Josh Martinez made a brief appearance as well as he was dunked in a large tank of ice water.

The Aftermath episode featured some exciting new clips of the upcoming season, including one segment where Cory Wharton said, “we are outnumbered.” The veteran was likely referring to the fact that there are only 15 veterans on the show while there are 19 rookies who easily outnumber the vets if they work together.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” will premiere on Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. A special episode previewing the cast and the season will air on Monday, August 9.

