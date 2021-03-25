‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Team Power Rankings Ep. 15

Another jam-packed episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents is over and the teams are raring to go for the Final.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the March 24th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents. If you haven’t seen it and do not want to be spoiled, do not read any further.

It’s finally happened: every player left in the game has a Gold Skull.

During episode 15, Leroy and Kaycee secured their fourth win as a team, becoming the Double Agents. After that, the writing was on the wall. Leroy’s relationship with Kam and Nany, as well as Kaycee’s relationship with Fessy, kept those two teams safe.

The only two duos left to go into The Crater were Big T and CT and Kyle and Aneesa. And that’s what we saw.

In the end, the longtime Challenge veteran Aneesa was eliminated and Big T earned her skull. She decided to stay with CT as a partner which then brought Kyle and Amber B together.

There are five teams left with all 10 Gold Skulls claimed, however it doesn’t appear the players have made it to the Final. Read on to see how the remaining teams rank after Wednesday’s episode.

Heavy on The Challenge’s Team Rankings After Episode No. 15

After the 15th episode, we have assembled our rankings for the five teams left in the game. Heavy on The Challenge’s power rankings are based on two factors:

1. The team’s positioning in the house politically and strategically, and the likelihood of them making it to the Final Challenge. Having a Gold Skull helps elevate the team in the rankings.

2. The team’s potential to win the Final Challenge and earn a Challenge championship.

*Our rankings are spoiler-free, meaning the rankings only pertain to what we have seen on the show so far.

Here are the rankings:

No. 1: Leroy (Gold Skull) & Kaycee (Gold Skull)

Kaycee and Leroy have won the most Daily Challenges this season with four, and they were close to winning another one last episode. Even if there is another elimination before the Final, the relationships Kaycee and Leroy have fostered in the house put them in a prime position to stay out of it.

Should they make it to the Final, they’re the favorites to win at this point.

No. 2: Kam (Gold Skull) & Cory (Gold Skull)

In their first competition as a duo, Kam and Cory impressed, winning their heat during the Daily Challenge. Behind Kaycee and Leroy, Cory and Kam appear to be the most well-rounded team left in the house.

Also like the No. 1 team, they have great relationships with most of the people left in Double Agents, which will likely keep them out of The Crater.

Although Kaycee and Leroy are the favorites for the Final, Kam and Cory can absolutely pull a win out and earn their first Challenge championships.

No. 3: Nany (Gold Skull) & Fessy (Gold Skull)

A big narrative from the show since Nany picked Fessy as a partner is the lack of chemistry between the two. As viewers know, Finals are grueling and they typically require good communication and camaraderie between teammates. That may be Fessy and Nany’s downfall.

Physically, this team could likely hang with the top two teams for portions of the Final, but from the female end, Kaycee and Kam appear to be more well-equipped to compete in the Final than Nany.

No. 4: Amber B (Gold Skull) & Kyle (Gold Skull)

Kyle has been bouncing around partners in the last few episodes and now he’s landed on Amber B. We know Kyle can contend in a Final, he placed second in last season’s Total Madness. However, Amber B still remains largely an unknown quantity.

Also, they aren’t in a good place in terms of politics. If they don’t become the Double Agents next episode and there’s an elimination, they’ll likely be thrown in.

No. 5: CT (Gold Skull) & Big T (Gold Skull)

Massive congratulations to Big T for winning her first-ever elimination and taking out a Challenge veteran.

But unfortunately for Big T, the Daily Challenge was telling. The competitors are likely nearly a week away from competing in the Final and Big T struggled to run half a mile. Finals typically have a ton of running and endurance and as it appears, Big T won’t be able to hang with the likes of Kaycee, Kam or Nany.

Furthermore, she and CT are low on the pecking order to remain out of The Crater.

