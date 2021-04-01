‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Team Power Rankings Ep. 16

We are one step closer to the Final on MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents!

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the March 31st episode of The Challenge: Double Agents. If you haven’t seen it and do not want to be spoiled, do not read any further.

In the Daily Challenge, Leroy and Kaycee picked up their fifth victory as a duo, becoming the Double Agents. After that, the writing was on the wall. Kyle and Amber B were voted into elimination by the house, and CT and Big T were thrown down into The Crater by the Double Agents.

TJ revealed it was a female-only elimination, pitting the last two rookies in the game against each other.

Big T was one of the biggest characters this season, and she went out on her shield. She took on a former rugby player in Hall Brawl, giving it her all. However, it wasn’t enough and Big T was sent packing.

With her second elimination victory, Amber B had the option to pick a new partner or stay with Kyle. She decided to pick her fellow Big Brother alum, Fessy, leading to Nany reuniting with Kyle. Since he wasn’t picked, CT became the Rogue Agent and his partner will be determined after the next elimination.

There are only four teams left in Double Agents. See how they stack up below:

Heavy on The Challenge’s Team Rankings After Episode No. 16

After the 16th episode, we have shared our rankings for the four teams left in the game. Heavy on The Challenge’s power rankings are based on two factors:

1. The team’s positioning in the house politically and strategically, and the likelihood of them making it to the Final Challenge. Having a Gold Skull helps elevate the team in the rankings.

2. The team’s potential to win the Final Challenge and earn a Challenge championship.

*Our rankings are spoiler-free, meaning the rankings only pertain to what we have seen on the show so far.

CT is not a part of the rankings as he is the Rogue Agent. Here are the rankings:

No. 1: Leroy (Gold Skull) & Kaycee (Gold Skull)

With their fifth Daily Challenge victory of the season, Kaycee and Leroy are in a prime position to go all the way. Pound for pound, it appears they are the most solid duo left in the game. Should they make it to the Final as a pair, they’ll be the favorites to win the $1 million prize.

No. 2: Kam (Gold Skull) & Cory (Gold Skull)

Kam and Cory laid low this episode. Whenever Leroy and Kaycee win a Daily Challenge, Kam knows she safe 100 percent. And with Cory being Fessy’s No. 1 guy in the house, they are protected by a lot of teams. However, it appears that there will be at least one more elimination this season, and with only four teams left, Kam and Cory will have to potentially do some work to keep themselves out of The Crater.

Should they make it to the end, Kam and Cory will likely give the other teams a run for their money.

No. 3: Amber B(Gold Skull) & Fessy (Gold Skull)

Team Big Brother feels like a wild card. We know Fessy is a physical beast that has the ability to do well in the Final should he be more prepared than he was in Total Madness. However, Amber B, who is the last remaining rookie, is still an unknown quantity.

It’s unclear how her endurance will hold up and how resilient she will be when the going gets tough.

No. 4: Nany (Gold Skull) & Kyle (Gold Skull)

If they make it to the Final Challenge, Kyle and Nany are a solid team. However, getting there as a team is a lot easier said than done. If there’s one thing that’s clear on Double Agents, Kyle is at the bottom of the heap. With Wednesday’s episode featuring a female-only elimination, a male-only battle will likely take place next week.

And if Kyle and Nany don’t become the Double Agents, it shouldn’t shock anyone to see them standing in the pit in front of TJ come Crater time.

