The Challenge’s Fessy, Leroy & Others React to Double Agents’ 16th Episode

The end of the 36th season of The Challenge is approaching as the 16th episode of Double Agents, titled “A Most Wanted Man” aired on Wednesday night, delivering action and suspense in its shortened air time of 60 minutes. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 16th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents which aired on March 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

The episode began with contestants wondering about when the final would take place as Chris “CT” Tamburello trained Tula “Big T” Fazakerley for the endurance of the upcoming challenge. However, they all soon discovered it wasn’t yet time for the final as TJ Lavin announced another daily mission, this one involving large rolling balls over targets.

After the two rounds, Kaycee Clark and Leroy Garrett were declared the winners by just one point, setting off a series of politics and deliberations in the house as Kyle Christie and CT tried to avoid getting thrown into elimination against each other. Kyle’s plan to avoid the Crater failed, however, as his ally CT betrayed him and swung the vote, making Kyle and Amber Borzotra the house vote.

At the Crater, Leroy and Kaycee put in CT and Big T to face them, but TJ shocked everyone by revealing it would be a female elimination. Amber and Big T faced off in Hawl Brawl but Big T’s training with CT the prior episode wasn’t enough to get her a win and she was eliminated the week after earning her gold skull. Amber then chose Fessy Shafaat as her new partner and Nany chose Kyle, thereby making CT a rogue agent and potentially stamping his ticket to the final.

Cast Members Had a Lot to Say About the Daily Challenge & Leroy & Kaycee’s 5th Daily Win

Leroy and Kaycee started off a little ruff #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/ZUMXvir2cZ — Bad Gal TJ (@ChallengeMTV) April 1, 2021

Cast members were extremely vocal on social media during the daily challenge and as TJ announced that three teams were only one point apart, with the winners announced as Leroy and Kaycee. Here were some of the reactions:

That’s how you fucking kill a challenge Nani 👏🏽 we were movinggggg — Fessy (@fessyfitness) April 1, 2021

Leroy & Kaycee have killed this szn w. The most wins! Love to see that shit 🙌🏽👏🏽 — JOSH MARTINEZ (@JOSHMBB19) April 1, 2021

NO CAP. Kaycee the goat on the womens side ☕️ https://t.co/NyXXMIKU2R — Fessy (@fessyfitness) April 1, 2021

Fans also had a lot to say, with one writing, “This is probably both Kyle and Amber’s most impressive performance in a daily challenge this season. Even with Fessy/Nany solely playing defense on them, they kept pace with an uncontested Leroy/Kaycee.” Another said, “kaycee and leroy have easily been my fav team. they’re too good and lee deserves this.”

Sorry Leroy but you won’t go down in challenge history for being great. You will go down as the only time you made it was with the help of everyone else. Lmao. You only won by 1 and you had the whole field to yourselves. #TheChallenge36 — Jenine Barbarita (@jeninebarbs) April 1, 2021

One fan wrote, “Leroy and Kaycee might be a good team but we don’t know their true potential bc they’ve been handed about half of their wins and helped in the other. If everyone was actually competing for themselves, it would be diff.”

There Were a Lot of Reactions Online to the 2 Teams in the Crater & TJ Announcing It Was a Female Elimination Day, With Big T Going Home

Cast members also shared their thoughts about the elimination, from TJ revealing that it would be a female elimination to fan favorite Big T’s elimination from the show. Here were the main reactions:

HALL MF BRAWL — Fessy (@fessyfitness) April 1, 2021

Girls day 😒 — Leroy "Roylee" (@Bruce_Lee85) April 1, 2021

Bruhhhh the whole house thought we just voted in ct vs Kyle. We were blindsided with it being a females elim — Fessy (@fessyfitness) April 1, 2021

say what you want but there’s a reason I’ve gotten stolen 3 times and no other guy got stolen. I’m a competitor — Fessy (@fessyfitness) April 1, 2021

What an incredible journey. Thank you to all my cast and viewers who’ve been so supportive . Congratulations to amber tonight you beast! I can only hope I get another chance to go back, improve in areas where I lack and not let myself down. Thank you 🙏🏿❤️ #TheChallenge36 — BigT (@theogbig_t) April 1, 2021

Fans also said a lot about these key moments. One wrote, “no because they had big t win her first ever elimination and then they made it a girls day literally at the next elimination and put her in???? the producers ain’t seeing the gates.” Another said, “CT just ruined it for me…I wanted to see what would happen if it was a tie.”

Big T's training montage is the most inspiring thing I've seen all day. #TheChallenge36 — Dino Montoya (@DinoMon1128) April 1, 2021

One person wrote, “Is Fessy really sitting here calling Amber B a rookie & entitled? Lmfao this guy really thinks highly of his losing self.” One concluded, “big t not only got her first elimination win this season, but she also had over 100 confessionals in a single season, one of thirteen challengers in HISTORY who can say that, that’s a star right there!”

