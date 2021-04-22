The Challenge’s Bananas, Leroy & Others React to Double Agents Episode 19

The second half of the two-part final of The Challenge: Double Agents aired on April 21 and the episode titled “The World Is Not Enough” had the final contestants battling it out to become Challenge champions. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 19th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents which aired on April 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, including the champions of the season.

The episode started where the first part of the final ended, with Chris “CT” Tamburello and Amber Borzotra deciding which team to give the extra plate of food to. They ended up choosing Kam Williams and Cory Wharton since Kaycee Clark was struggling with a knee injury and Fessy Shafaat was having trouble eating so they didn’t seem as big of a threat.

The teams took off after the checkpoint and continued a series of legs, including kayaking to some puzzle pieces and building the puzzle. Meanwhile, TJ Lavin told Kaycee and Fessy that as the final team, they could no longer continue and were eliminated from the show. The remaining three teams arrived at an ice cave for the night, where Leroy told his fellow competitors about his retirement.

The following day, the teams continued in a hard run up a mountain in Iceland, with multiple puzzle checkpoints. Leroy and Nany and Kam and Cory were neck and neck the whole way to the finish line but neither team proved to be a match for CT and Amber, who dominated on both the run and the puzzles. Despite getting lost near the end, the veteran and the rookie crossed the finish line first, winning $900,000 dollars split between the two of them.

The second and third place came down to the female competitors and Kam just edged out Nany to secure second place and $100,000 split between her and Cory. Nany came in last with Leroy, winning no money but celebrating finishing Leroy’s final challenge together 10 years after their Real World season.

Cast Members Reacted to the Gruelling Challenge & Multiple Checkpoints

There was a lot of talk on social media as competitors faced off in what appeared to be one of the toughest finals ever, with several puzzles, an overnight stay in an ice cave and constant running. Here were some of the cast’s reactions:

Pretty much sums up Nany and I right now #TheChallengeDoubleAgents 😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PkxQDiDRzn — Leroy "Roylee" (@Bruce_Lee85) April 22, 2021

Leroy came out the cave on day 2 looking like he lost 20lbs overnight 🤣 @ChallengeMTV #DoubleAgents @Bruce_Lee85 — darrell taylor (@mtvrrdarrell) April 22, 2021

There were also some comments made during the episode when Fessy and Kaycee were eliminated after falling too far behind at the eating challenge. It was unclear how they would have done if they’d eaten quicker as Kaycee had just picked up a serious knee injury.

There Were a Lot of Reactions to the Winning Team & Leroy’s Retirement From the Show

Cast members had a lot to say about CT winning his fourth Challenge and Amber winning her first one on her rookie season, as well as Leroy crossing the finish line on his last and final Challenge. Here were some of the cast’s reactions:

Thank you all for your support this entire season! Love you all ❤️ just know I did it for US. I’ll always continue to fight for US❤️ #thechallenge36 — Kam I Am (@iamkamiam_) April 22, 2021

Our friendship is a win… love u brother #TheChallenge https://t.co/66kqcOKpIc — Leroy "Roylee" (@Bruce_Lee85) April 22, 2021

LEROY will always be a LEGEND! Thank you for the Memories! All the best in the next chapter!! 🤘💙@Bruce_Lee85 @iamkamiam_ #TheChallenge — Derrick Kosinski (@DerrickMTV) April 22, 2021

I think @amberborzotra prevailed with a true underdog story! Congrats on that rookie championship, so hard to do!! #TheChallenge — Derrick Kosinski (@DerrickMTV) April 22, 2021

