‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Episode 2 Elimination Spoilers & Live Recap

MTV’s The Challenge got off to a bang with its 36th season premiere last week when the contestants were informed of all these twists, plus Kam Williams did not care for Chris “CT” Tamburello rejecting her as a partner, so she masterminded he and Ashley Mitchell being voted into elimination.

Tonight, on episode two, titled “Dive Another Day,” the description teases, “Agents compete in freezing temperatures during the ‘Mission: Ice Spy’ challenge, where alliances are put on blast. Romance emerges between one pair of strong agents. One agent plots against her own partner, in the hopes that he will be eliminated.”

Follow along with our live recap but be warned of spoilers as to who goes into the elimination arena and who gets sent home.

All times Eastern.

READ NEXT: ‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Spoilers: Who Wins the Season?