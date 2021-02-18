‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Team Power Rankings After Ep. 10

Fans are now 10 episodes deep into The Challenge Double Agents.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the February 17th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents. If you haven’t seen it and do not want to be spoiled, do not read any further.

After a hard-fought Daily Challenge, Devin and Gabby became the Double Agents. The duo wasn’t on the same page, however, with Devin wanting to make a power move to shake up the house and the Big Brother alliance, and Gabby hoping to throw herself in to earn a Gold Skull.

The house voted Cory and Amber M into The Crater and after seeing it was a Hall Brawl, Devin and Gabby threw their votes at Amber B and Darrell. Amber B showed she was the physically superior Amber, dominating Amber M to earn her Gold Skull.

With Amber M out of the game, Cory once again becomes a Rogue Agent and will receive his fifth partner after the next female elimination.

Read on to see Heavy on The Challenge’s updated rankings.

Heavy on The Challenge’s Team Rankings After Episode No. 10

After the 10th episode, we have assembled our rankings for the eight teams left in the game. Heavy on The Challenge’s power rankings are based on two factors:

1. The team’s positioning in the house politically and strategically, and the likelihood of them making it to the Final Challenge. Having a Gold Skull helps elevate the team in the rankings.

2. The team’s potential to win the Final Challenge and earn a Challenge championship

*Our rankings are spoiler-free, meaning the rankings only pertain to what we have seen on the show so far.

Here are the rankings:

No. 1: Kaycee (Gold Skull) & Leroy (Gold Skull)

During episode 10, CT pointed to Kaycee and Leroy and Kam and Kyle as the top two most threatening teams to win the show and Heavy on The Challenge agrees with The Challenge legend.

Kaycee and Leroy are once again our No. 1 ranked team. On paper, they are a solid duo that could perform very well in the Final Challenge. They both hold Gold Skulls and have the backing of the Big Brother alliance, as well as Leroy’s connections.

It shouldn’t shock viewers if we don’t see either of them competing in an elimination match for the rest of Double Agents.

No. 2: Kam (Gold Skull) & Kyle (Gold Skull)

Kam and Kyle had a quieter episode on Wednesday, which is a testament to how well they’re situated in the house. They both have Gold Skulls and appear to be aligned with the majority of the remaining contestants.

Like Leroy and Kaycee, we could see the two skate by the rest of the season and into the Final Challenge without ever seeing The Crater again. And if they make it, Kam and Kyle will likely be one of the top contending teams.

No. 3: Amber B. (Gold Skull) & Darrell

Amber B absolutely dominated Amber M in The Crater during episode 10. Hall Brawl allowed Amber B to show off her physical side with her rugby background and she didn’t disappoint. With her first elimination victory, she now has a Gold Skull.

Next up is Darrell.

He still needs to find himself in elimination to punch his ticket to the Final and Amber B could help him get there. She is close with several other teams being part of the Big Brother alliance, and she may leverage that to throw Darrell into The Crater.

Should they make it to the Final Challenge, Darrell and Amber B appear to be a formidable team and could win the $1 million.

No. 4: Nany & Josh (Gold Skull)

Josh has his Gold Skull and is aligned with a lot of powerful teams. Nany still hasn’t earned a skull but if this episode is any indication, she is ready to duke it out for one. With help from the Big Brother alliance, she could be thrown in next.

Should they make it to the Final Challenge, Josh and Nany appear to have the ability to perform decently. But with a few heavy hitters still in the game who need a Gold Skull, they may find themselves on someone’s hit list.

No. 5: Aneesa (Gold Skull) & Fessy (Gold Skull)

Aneesa and Fessy’s ranking has not changed. Fessy has proven to be a physical beast that is a favorite to win a Challenge championship. However, he’s teamed up with Aneesa who has been less than impressive this season in endurance challenges.

If they make it to the end and run the Final together, they will face some stiff competition that on paper, will likely beat them.

No. 6: Devin (Gold Skull) & Gabby

Devin and Gabby became the Double Agents this episode and were poised to make a big move, potentially eliminating a powerful team or getting Gabby her Gold Skull. Neither happened.

Their time in power was mostly wasted with Amber M being eliminated by Amber B. Gabby would have been favored to beat Amber M in Hall Brawl, but nerves got the better of her and she gave the opportunity to Amber B by blindsiding her. Her allies are running short and time is running out.

When looking at the male players on the board, Devin is viewed as one of the weaker Challengers and someone to steal a Gold Skull from, especially if it’s a physical elimination.

Devin and Gabby have their work cut out for them.

No. 7: Big T & CT

CT came into this season in the best shape he’s been in for years. However, his partner Big T is unproven in elimination matches and in running a Final. And they both haven’t won a Gold Skull.

Comparing this team to others, it’s hard to believe that Big T and CT could earn a championship this season as partners.

No. 8: Lolo & Nam

It has become very apparent, Lolo and Nam are doomed as a team. This week, they’ve dropped two positions and are now ranked as the last team by Heavy on The Challenge. After a subpar performance during the Daily Challenge, both Lolo and Nam decided they wanted to breakup as a team, telling the house during deliberation that they wanted to switch partners.

Naturally, the house didn’t give the rookies what they wanted.

Now, neither Lolo nor Nam have a Gold Skull and it’s clear that if/when they get a chance to earn one, they will pick another partner should they win.

On paper, they are a powerhouse duo but Nam and Lolo have been mostly disappointing this season. They also haven’t won a Daily Challenge yet. If Lolo and Nam are to win a Challenge championship this season, they’ll most likely have to work with someone else.

