‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Team Power Rankings After Ep. 9

Episode 9 of MTV’s hit show The Challenge: Double Agents has come and gone, and Heavy on The Challenge has updated their rankings to reflect the teams left in the game!

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the February 10th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents. If you haven’t seen it and do not want to be spoiled, do not read any further.

In this episode, we saw Darrell and Amber B win their first Daily Challenge, becoming the Double Agents. Going into the house deliberation, the writing was on the wall and The Challenge veterans Theresa and Cory were voted into The Crater.

Assuming that it was a women’s-only elimination, the Double Agents decided to do Kaycee a solid and gave her a chance to earn a Gold Skull. Although Darrell and Amber B don’t have skulls, they picked Kaycee and Leroy to faceoff against Theresa and Cory.

TJ revealed it was indeed a female elimination, and Kaycee and Theresa duked it out in a tug-of-war style battle. In the end, Kaycee defeated the veteran, sending her home and earning a Gold Skull. She chose to stay with her partner Leroy, who has also punched his ticket to the final, and Rogue Agent Amber M became Cory’s new partner.

Check out how Heavy on The Challenge has ranked the teams below:

Heavy on The Challenge’s Team Rankings After Episode No. 9

After the ninth episode, we have assembled our rankings for the nine teams left in the game. Heavy on The Challenge’s power rankings are based on two factors:

1. The team’s positioning in the house politically and strategically, and the likelihood of them making it to the Final Challenge. Having a Gold Skull helps elevate the team in the rankings.

2. The team’s potential to win the Final Challenge and earn a Challenge championship

*Our rankings are spoiler-free, meaning the rankings only pertain to what we have seen on the show so far.

Here are the rankings:

No. 1: Kaycee (Gold Skull) & Leroy (Gold Skull)

We have a new No. 1 team! With Kaycee earning a Gold Skull this episode, both she and Leroy are eligible to compete in the Final Challenge. They appear to be sitting pretty in the house strategically with a number of players watching out for them. At this point in the game, there is a good chance that Kaycee and Leroy won’t see The Crater again as those without a skull will likely try to face a weaker team to earn one.

Both players have been to a Final Challenge before, with Kaycee taking second place out of the women during last season’s Total Madness. With Leroy fueled by the fire of wanting to finally win a Challenge championship, they will be a tough team to beat for $1 million.

No. 2: Kam (Gold Skull) & Kyle (Gold Skull)

Kam and Kyle have been at the top of our rankings since we began them a few weeks ago. They dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 after this episode though as Leroy and Kaycee seem to be a slightly better team in terms of running a Final.

Kyle and Kam both earned a Gold Skull and have shown that they can perform in long-distance Daily Challenges. Like Leroy and Kaycee, Kam and Kyle appear to have a bunch of allies in the house, which may keep them out of The Crater for the rest of Double Agents.

No. 3: Amber B. & Darrell

Although they didn’t put themselves into The Crater during the episode, Amber B did Kaycee a major favor hoping to receive one back. She’s a part of the Big Brother alliance, and with Kaycee, Fessy and Josh all having a Gold Skull, they’ll likely throw Amber B a bone should one of them become the Double Agents.

As for Darrell, he is the most accomplished Challenger on this season with four championships and would be a force in the Final.

Amber B and Darrell need to get a Gold Skull soon, and if they do, they could perform very well for the $1 million.

No. 4: Nany & Josh (Gold Skull)

Josh and Nany moved up one spot this week, from No. 5 to No. 4. Josh earned his Gold Skull last episode when he took out Jay, and Nany will likely be heading into elimination in the coming episodes.

With heavy-hitting males still needing a Gold Skull, Josh and Devin seem to be the consensus choice for who to try and steal from. Because of that, we could see Josh back in The Crater against elimination beasts like CT or Darrell.

As a team, Nany and Josh perform decently in the Daily Challenges and could put up a fight should they make it to the Final Challenge.

No. 5: Aneesa (Gold Skull) & Fessy (Gold Skull)

Aneesa and Fessy both have a Gold Skull but Aneesa’s stock for winning a Final remains low. Earlier in the season, Fessy left Aneesa for Kaycee when he earned his skull, but Aneesa took him back when she won her’s. Because Fessy has already shown he doesn’t want to run the Final with Aneesa, he may try and get himself thrown into another elimination to took pick a new partner should he win.

Also, with the Final drawing near, a winning female in The Crater may decide to steal Fessy away from Aneesa.

No. 6: Lolo & Nam

Nam has done well in the last two episodes, winning a heat in the last two Daily Challenges. But, he and Lolo both don’t have Gold Skulls and they haven’t shown much in terms of working well as a team.

They are two of the best athletes in the game, but with their limited experience on the show and their average performances in many of the Daily Challenges, Lolo and Nam’s chances to win the show is lower than a lot of the other teams right now.

No. 7: Devin (Gold Skull) & Gabby

Gabby is a rookie who has never seen an elimination on The Challenge. It’s still unclear how she’ll perform under the bright lights, but it appears Gabby’s time to prove herself is coming.

Devin won a Gold Skull earlier in the season, but like Josh, he is high on the hit list for the remaining men without one. It shouldn’t shock anyone to see Devin thrown back into The Crater soon.

No. 8: Big T & CT

Although CT is one of the biggest names in Challenge history, his odds of winning the Final with Big T as his partner are low. There are many strong teams left in the game, and Big T hasn’t proven herself as a threatening competitor to win a Final.

Both players haven’t earned a Gold Skull yet either.

No. 9: Cory & Amber M

Last week, we had Cory ranked at No. 3 with Theresa. The two were a powerhouse team, but with Theresa out of the picture, Cory is now linked to Amber M. Amber M is a rookie this season and we haven’t seen anything from her yet for us to believe she has the capabilities of winning a Final.

Cory did well during the Final on Total Madness, coming in third out of the males. However, he and Amber M still need to earn a Gold Skull to have a chance at the $1 million.

