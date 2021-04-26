What Are ‘Double Agents’ Winners Planning to Do With the Money Won?

The finale of The Challenge: Double Agents wrapped up on April 21 and viewers finally discovered which competitors took home the prize money and the title of Challenge champion after a long, grueling season. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the final of The Challenge: Double Agents.

Amber Borzotra and Chris “CT” Tamburello, who were only paired up right before the final, won the season after a very dominant performance in the two-day final challenge. The two split the first-place earnings of $900,000. Kam Williams and Cory Wharton came in second place and split the $100,000 awarded to the runner-ups, while Leroy Garrett and Nany Gonzalez came in third, which unfortunately had no prize money attached to it.

Fessy Shafaat and Kaycee Clark were eliminated on the first day of the final challenge after Kaycee suffered a serious knee injury. After the final episode aired, the Challenge winners appeared on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast and discussed what they plan to do with their prize money.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Amber Said She Will Be Saving Her Money & Helping Out Her Family & It’s the Most Money She’s Ever Had

Amber joked that she hadn’t gotten the check yet and joked, “They need to hurry up!” She said she really wants to help her mother out as she’s getting older. “Just being able to really help my family is everything and I’m so thankful for The Challenge… It’s just life-changing for me.”

She said, “I’m extremely blessed because I just know that my life’s about to change, I’ve never seen that much money in my life.” Amber also explained that she’s been working hard her whole life and has been living paycheck-to-paycheck:

As much as ‘oh you have a blue checkmark and you have a bunch of likes and all these people looking at your page everyday’ that does not mean I’m rich. That does not mean that I’m doing ok.

She said the stability the money will give her has taken a big weight off her shoulders. Amber also revealed that her grandmother died on the day of the finals but she didn’t find out until later. She said before she left for the show, she found out that her grandmother had six months to a year left to live so she struggled to even decide to go on the show.

CT Tamburello Did Not Reveal Much But Hinted That He Would Be Saving It for His Son’s Education

CT was also asked what he would do with the money but the notoriously private Challenge legend joked, “What money, what are you talking about?” Aneesa Ferreira joked, “CT’s the kind of guy that would win the lottery and no one would find out.” She added that she knows it will go to his family, wife Lili Solares and their son Christopher Jr.

He said, “I’m just gonna honestly try to pretend it’s not there, put it in a safe place, you know put it in a portfolio, an education fund. You know, maybe work on a few more rentals,” he said, referring to his work in real estate.

CT also revealed after his win that he is not planning on retiring from the game anytime soon. “Why stop now?” He said to Aneesa and Tori. He said he loves the game and told Us Weekly, “If I honestly felt like I couldn’t compete, I would go home and give it to somebody that deserves to be here.”

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’