The Challenge Showrunner Teases ‘Bombshells’ on Ride or Dies

Viewers have been sharing their excitement for “The Challenge: Ride or Dies” since it was announced and showrunner Emer Harkin recently teased some big moments coming up on season 38.

“This is something we’ve never done before, where we’ve got every single cast member entering the game with their best friend, their ride or die, the person that they’ve been through a lot with, and they’re going to navigate our crazy world with,” Harkin told Entertainment Weekly. She added:

There are a couple of twists throughout the season, there are times where you’re not going to know if your ride or die still has your back or if they’re actually working against you. They might separate and come back together. The game constantly will keep everybody guessing and there are massive surprises and bombshells along the way that will shock fans, because we do a couple of things that we’ve never done on The Challenge.

Although Harkin didn’t say what new things they’ll be introducing on the show, she did share that the finale will be very intense and unlike anything they’ve done before.

Harkin Said the Final Will Be a ‘Curveball’ for Competitors & Fans Alike

Harkin told Entertainment Weekly that the final is going to be a “curveball” for competitors and fans. “It is not like anything that we’ve done in the past,” she shared. “It’s time to throw out everything you think you know about a final and just buckle up and enjoy the ride, because it’s different and it’s pretty gnarly. Every finalist said that it was the most brutal experience of their lives.”

Harkin explained that the final is on the same level physically as the “War of the Worlds” final, which is considered by many as one of the toughest. She teased that “not everyone makes it” and the finalists are completely “worn” by the end.

“It was a total nail biter for us and a really unorthodox finale that I really hope people enjoy,” she concluded.

The Showrunner Explained That the Spy Theme From the Past Couple of Seasons Is Gone

The last couple of seasons, “Double Agents” and “Spies, Lies and Allies,” both had spy themes but Harkin told EW that they wanted to move away from that for season 38 and go back to a more classic theme.

“We’ve done Rivals, we’ve done Exes, and those are some of our most beloved and well-known franchises,” she told the publication. “We thought, why don’t we flip Rivals and Exes on its head. There’s something sort of classic Challenge about this in a way, but rather than bringing people into an environment that they’re going to really be awkward and uncomfortable in, why not give them the best chance to win and bring them in with the person they love the most and see how they do?”

Harkin said the past few seasons have had intense themes and a “stylish and cinematic” look but they wanted the new season to focus more on the relationships rather than the twists. “It’s time to celebrate the cast and everything we love about the show,” Harkin spilled. “This is just a colorful, energetic, effervescent celebration of The Challenge and the relationships, old and new, that hearkens back to old school seasons in that way and feels a little bit more authentic. It’s not trying to be anything else.”

Harkin said to expect a really good cast, exciting challenges and “lots of drama, lots of hooking up [and] lots of fighting” that fans have associated with past seasons of the show.

“The Challenge: Ride or Dies” will premiere on Wednesday, October 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

