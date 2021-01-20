The Challenge Veteran Slams Fessy: ‘None of Us Are Afraid of You’

Two-time The Challenge alum Fessy Shafaat has drawn the ire of many stars of the show, including Devin Walker. A few days back, Fessy proclaimed during an Instagram Live that “nobody can beat” him.

Since then, the likes of Challenge stars Rogan O’Connor and Hunter Barfield responded and are seemingly up for the task to topple the titan. Devin also chimed in on Fessy’s bold claim, taking to social media to call him out.

“Fessy, everyone keeps tagging me in your little Live, alright,” Devin said. “So I did a little bit of research, didn’t take me that long. It would have taken you a few hours, [it] took me 30 seconds. You’re 6’5″ and 250 [pounds], okay? Literally, Google it. One percent of the United States population is over 6’4″.”

First, Devin pointed to Fessy’s victory over three-time Challenge champion Jordan Wiseley during last season’s Total Madness. The two met in a classic elimination, Pole Wrestle, and Fessy dominated Jordan, who is missing four fingers on his left hand.

“You picked the one combat sport that you were good enough to do that doesn’t have a weight class,” Devin continued. “You beat Jordan in a Pole Wrestle. No offense, Jordan, but you’ve got six fingers, okay? You beat a guy with six fingers in a Pole Wrestle, congratulations.”

Devin then took aim at Fessy’s Hall Brawl victory over Nelson Thomas during this season’s Double Agents.

“And then you beat someone that’s 5’10” [and] 190 [pounds] in a Hall Brawl. And now you’re acting like you’re the baddest guy on the planet. You’re not. None of us are afraid of you.”

Devin & Fessy Have Both Earned a Gold Skull on ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’

Fessy has had a solid run so far on The Challenge: Double Agents, which airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. He and his teammate Aneesa Ferreira each currently have a Gold Skull, which grants them a ticket to the Final Challenge. Fessy won the Gold Skull when he took out Nelson, and Aneesa earned hers by defeating Tori Deal.

Devin is also eligible to compete in the Final Challenge, defeating Challenge legend Wes Bergmann to get his Gold Skull.

The game is still young, however, and either player could be thrown into elimination and have their skull taken away from them.

Fessy & Devin Are Both in Search of Their 1st ‘Challenge’ Championship

The Challenge: Double Agents in Devin’s fifth season, and he hopes to finally get his first championship. He has only made it to the Final Challenge once, coming in third place during Rivals III with his partner Cheyenne Floyd, behind first place’s Johnny Bananas and Sarah Patterson, and second place’s Vince Gliatta and Jenna Compono.

Rivals III was his first season and he went on to compete in XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas and Final Reckoning.

Double Agents marks Fessy’s second season of The Challenge, debuting on the show during Total Madness. Fessy quickly made his mark, doing well in the Daily Challenges and making it all the way to the Final Challenge. He placed in fourth place out of the men.

