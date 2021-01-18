The Challenge’s Fessy Shafaat Makes Bold Claim: ‘Nobody Can Beat Me’

Fessy Shafaat, who is on his second season of The Challenge and looking for his first win, has made his presence known this season. He won the daily challenges in the first two episodes and made some strong moves as the winning duo with his partner Aneesa Ferreira.

His energy in the house has been matched with his confidence outside of it, speaking on the Challenge Mania podcast and Instagram Lives about how important it was for him to showcase his skills. Recently, Fessy made some bold claims about The Challenge competitors and said he believes he’s the best in the history of The Challenge in physical eliminations and no one is able to beat him.

Here is the video (courtesy of ChallengeTeaa):

Fessy Said He Believes No One in the History of ‘The Challenge’ Can Beat Him, With the Possible Exception of Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello

In the video, Fessy said he’s not there to play games or get fan approval. “I’m really good at that s***,” he said. “Like, those challenges, those eliminations, I don’t think people can beat me in a one-on-one, man-on-man physical elimination. Nobody in the history of The Challenge can beat me in a physical elimination.”

He also added that people in the house knew it and he didn’t think people’s opinions of him were accurate: “You’ve only seen me a season and a half. So your opinion of me… like, you’ve seen other people for 15, 20 seasons so that’s why you think they could beat me.”

He then spoke specifically about Chris “CT” Tamburello and said, “I’ve seen clips of CT and I’m not gonna have the debate about me and CT, CT’s the GOAT. I saw clips of CT, that dude was a dog, getting in people’s faces like people were scared of him. I’m not here to compare myself to CT.” He said he knows his own worth and what he brings to challenges and his fellow competitors that speak negatively about him are doing it because they know he’s great.

Fessy Sent Himself Into Elimination Against His Ally & Has Been Flirting With Several Women in the House

Double Agents is Fessy’s second season after his debut on Total Madness, where he made it to the final as a rookie without causing too much of a stir in the house. His second season is a different story, however, as the Big Brother alum has made some big moves, winning the first couple of daily challenges, sending in strong teams and flirting with multiple women on the show.

In the fourth episode of Double Agents, Fessy volunteered to go in elimination against his ally Nelson Thomas in a bold move that shocked Challenge fans. A few days later, he took to social media to apologize for the move and said he wished he hadn’t done it. Here’s the full post:

Fessy wrote that his move was “selfish” and it was because he took “winning too seriously” on occasion. He said, “I believe we were truly going to look out for each other and for that I am sorry I did what I did.”

Fessy continued, “If I could take it back I would. The game got the best of me.” He also said, “I should [have] let the cards play out and let Josh and Nelly duke it out. I apologize for what I did to Nelson, he didn’t deserve that.”

Fessy also made moves outside of challenges and eliminations and was seen making out with Ashley Mitchell on the last episode, flirting with Gabby Allen on a previous episode, and rumors have been swirling for a couple of weeks now that Fessy and Tori Deal had a flirtation going on inside the house.

In an appearance on the Reality NSFW podcast, Ashley said, “when I got back in the house, that was one of the dramas everyone wanted to run and tell me like ‘oh my god, [Tori and Fessy] been all over each other you won’t believe it.” She said she heard that they were flirting with each other and “giving each other massages.”

