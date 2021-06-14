‘The Challenge’ Finalist Calls Out CT Tamburello: ‘Let’s Make It Happen’

Chris “CT” Tamburello is without a doubt a “Challenge” legend and despite many strong competitors making their debuts on the show in recent years, his win on “Double Agents” proved that he is still a threat to be reckoned with due to both his physical and mental strengths.

During “Double Agents,” it appeared as though “Big Brother” star Fessy Shafaat would be trying to give CT a run for his money, as he is one of the few players who can match CT’s physically imposing size. Although the two did not face off in elimination, they did go head-to-head during a daily challenge when they wrestled on top of a moving semi-truck but the contest timed out without a winner.

Now, it seems as though Fessy is impatient to prove his physical prowess against CT and has called out the “Challenge” legend to face him in a boxing ring to determine who is the strongest of the two.

Fessy Posted That He Wants to Face CT in a Boxing Match Instead of Waiting to Get a Physical Elimination

Fessy took to Instagram on June 13 to call out CT in a post that has since been deleted, writing, “I know y’all want to see CT and I put some gloves on and go at it without no security in the middle. Let’s make this happen. Let’s see who got it like that.” He suggested the format of a boxing match and pointed to other celebrity boxing matches that have been set up recently:

I haven’t responded to any of these old heads sneak dissing on Twitter but with the way these boxing matches between youtubers are going we can really settle this in a boxing ring. Y’all think you can beat me in a physical elimination then come take a go at me in the ring and throw them hands. I have my first pay per view boxing match end of next month against a Canadian big brother player. After I take care of him someone set me up with CT. I know y’all paying to see that.

He wrote that it was time to stop speculating about who would win between the two in a hall brawl because that might never happen on “The Challenge.” He concluded, “Let’s make it happen.”

As Fessy mentioned in his Instagram post, he’s set to fight in a pay-per-view fight night this summer with several other “Big Brother” stars from the U.S. and Canadian versions of the show. Fessy will be facing off against the winner of season two of “Big Brother Canada,” Jon Pardy.

The Fight Is Unlikely to Happen as CT Revealed After His ‘Double Agents’ Win That He’s Not Very Interested in Physical Matchups

For those who would love to see that matchup take place, it’s unfortunately unlikely to happen because CT told US Weekly he no longer feels the need to prove himself like he used to in the past and he’s not really interested in the physical matchups anymore. He addressed the comparison to Fessy and said, “In your 20s, you have a lot to prove, and I get that. I was there at one point, but we’re not the same people. We use our heads in a challenge, we just them in different ways.”

CT told the outlet, “I like to work smarter not harder. I like to do puzzles. He likes to run full speed into walls. I’m a 40-year-old man with a bad back who played DIII basketball. He’s a 20-something DI football all-star.” He said he isn’t interested in having a head-to-head battle at this point: “I don’t want to do hall brawl. I don’t need to do anything physical when it comes to stuff like that. I’m 40 years old, and I don’t want to hurt myself.”

